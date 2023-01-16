Ballymena man, Aaron Klewchuk, has purchased Impro Printing in a pre-liquidation package for an undisclosed sum.

He now aims to return the company to its pre-pandemic levels and then grow the business substantially investing over £250,000 in stitching and binding machinery to enhance their finishing capabilities plus another £50,000 in general maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also appointed two new directors, Kirk Dominy, one of Impro’s longest-serving employees, is appointed as the operations director and Gavin Leitch has been recruited as the new sales director.

Belfast-based, Impro Printing is one of NI’s most respected printing companies, specialising in B2 sheetfed litho supplying many industry sectors such as banking, legal, hospitality, manufacturing and pharmaceutical.

Over its 40 years in business, it built an excellent reputation for quality and customer service. Like many businesses, Impro was heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic but the sale of the company’s assets alongside new investment will secure its future and that of its employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Klewchuk, the new owner, said: “I was extremely pleased to be able to purchase Impro Printing.

"I’d been looking for some time to extend my business portfolio and the timing was right as this is a company with an excellent reputation in the printing world. This is also a great opportunity to build on this company’s legacy of some 40 years in business and grow it alongside the other companies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Klewchuk, owner of Ballyprint, Perfect Day Stationary and now Impro Printing

Aaron Klewchuk is also the owner of the Ballymena-based, printing firm, Ballyprint which focusses on commercial work, and Perfect Day Print, specialising in high end wedding stationary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballyprint has built an outstanding reputation as one of NI’s leading digital printers, winning numerous awards and accolades to date. It was established in Ballymena in 2009 and since then has grown from a small team of three to a company of 14 employees.

The procurement of Impro Printing will extend Ballyprint’s reach with a complimentary, but slightly different area of printing services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Innovation and investment in the latest business and printing technologies have been key to Aaron Klewchuk’s and his companies’ success.

Kirk Dominy, Aaron Klewchuk and Gavin Leitch of Impro Printing newly appointed directors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Continually offering new services and products to its customers, Aaron has introduced the latest software and management systems to help the business run as efficiently and effectively as possible.

Aaron continued: “I’m delighted to see Kirk Dominy appointed as operations director. He is a long-term employee who knows the business inside and out and will fit into this new role immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The appointment of Gavin [Leitch] as sales director is key to our new business plans and I look forward to welcoming him to the company this month where he will be, very soon, engaging with our customer base.

“2023 has got off to a good start – there is much work to do but I’m very much looking forward to working with the team at Impro Printing and our customers.”