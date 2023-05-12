News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

50-bedroom extension proposed at hotel in Templepatrick

A planning application has been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council for a 50-bedroom extension at The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat, in Templepatrick.

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 11:52 BST

A proposal has been lodged for construction of a new bedroom block, spa facilities, parking and landscaping at the Antrim Road establishment.

The 33-bedroom hotel opened in June 2021 following a £10m investment and refurbishment. Previously, it was known at The Templeton Hotel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Currently, there are approximately 75 staff members and this is expected to increase to 95 when the extension is completed, a document submitted to the council’s planning department says.

The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat, Templepatrick. Pic: Google MapsThe Rabbit Hotel and Retreat, Templepatrick. Pic: Google Maps
The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat, Templepatrick. Pic: Google Maps
Most Popular

The hotel is part of the Galgorm Collection which includes the Galgorm Resort and Spa outside Ballymena.

An application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Council for new accommodation comprising a two-bedroom “golfer’s cottage” and car parking at the Galgorm Resort and Spa. Council has also received an application for four “tourist accommodation cabins” at the Fenaghy Road location in Galgorm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Award-winning Rosspark Hotel goes up for sale as owner announces retirement

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:Newtownabbey CouncilAntrimCouncil