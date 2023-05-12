A proposal has been lodged for construction of a new bedroom block, spa facilities, parking and landscaping at the Antrim Road establishment.

The 33-bedroom hotel opened in June 2021 following a £10m investment and refurbishment. Previously, it was known at The Templeton Hotel.

Currently, there are approximately 75 staff members and this is expected to increase to 95 when the extension is completed, a document submitted to the council’s planning department says.

The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat, Templepatrick. Pic: Google Maps

The hotel is part of the Galgorm Collection which includes the Galgorm Resort and Spa outside Ballymena.

An application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Council for new accommodation comprising a two-bedroom “golfer’s cottage” and car parking at the Galgorm Resort and Spa. Council has also received an application for four “tourist accommodation cabins” at the Fenaghy Road location in Galgorm.

