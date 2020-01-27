£500,000 investment will create six jobs

A Craigavon-based engineering firm has invested £500,000 to build a new 6,000 sq. ft plant and purchase an automated anodising machine.

The investment, which will also create six new jobs, was supported by Danske Bank.

Foxano, a spin out from Foxcut WCS, anodises aluminium parts for the aerospace, engineering and architectural industries. Foxcut WCS specialises in robotic waterjet cutting, a method that is recognised as the most versatile and fastest growing production process in the world. A gap in the market has led to the creation of Foxano, which will utilise one of the most technically advanced plants in Northern Ireland specialising in the surface treatment of aluminium.

Anodising is a process which improves metal’s resistance to wear and corrosion.

Paul Fox, Managing Director at Foxano, said: “We have built a 6,000 sq. ft plant that will support our continued growth in the years ahead. We feel moving into automation puts us a step ahead of the competition and will help secure further customers in the aerospace, architectural construction, electronic and engineering industry. The new state-of-art anodising plant will enhance our productivity and allow us to complete the process more efficiently and accurately. The machine immerses the metal parts in a solution and then an electric current passes through it to add an oxidised layer to increase corrosion resistance and surface hardness, as well as to allow colouring. The early response from potential customers is encouraging so over the next 12 months we want to continue to grow the business and provide an efficient, high-quality service.”

Karen Jennings, Business Manager at Danske Bank, explained: “Foxano will complement the existing work of Foxcut WCS and its formation is good news for Craigavon with several new jobs being created. Paul’s decision to diversify the business will help build on the high quality work Foxcut WCS produces. This new plant and machinery places Foxano in prime position for continued growth in the years to come.”