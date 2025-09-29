GMB says work moved to Spain will be offset with increased activity at Harland & Wolff Belfast and across UK yards, protecting local jobs

Shipbuilders at Navantia UK yards, including Harland & Wolff Belfast and Appledore in Devon, have been reassured by chief executive Donato Martínez's promise of 600,000 additional UK build hours, according to the GMB union.

The organisation said the company had assured workers in talks with trade unions that work reshuffled to Spain on Ship 1 will be offset by increased UK content on Ships 2 and 3.

Navantia was criticised for the programme changes last week, but GMB said workers acknowledged that with the long overdue infrastructure investments into their yards, some facilities would simply not be fully ready in time for the original schedule.

Trade unions campaigned for and welcomed Navantia UK's takeover of Harland & Wolff, which preserved all yards and jobs while securing the £1.6bn contract for naval support ships in the UK.

The company is also investing £115m in infrastructure across its sites, something trade unions have long called for.

Matt Roberts, GMB national officer, said: "It's obviously a shame that there is a need to adjust the programme, but unions have been assured that this will be a reshuffle only, and not an overall slide of work away from the UK.