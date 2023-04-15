News you can trust since 1737
75-year-old Lisburn firm triples the number of quality flours they can offer thanks to new partnership

By Claire Cartmill
Published 15th Apr 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 17:17 BST

Lisburn company Andrew Ingredients have formed a dynamic partnership in the island of Ireland with Whitworth Bros. Ltd. and have tripled the number of quality flours they can offer to their customers.

Andrew Ingredients is a supplier to the bakery and food industry throughout Ireland and the UK. A family run business committed to delivering the best range products combined with exceptional services for over 75 years.

Whitworth Bros. Ltd. are a family business with roots in flour milling dating back to the 1920s. Their wide range of flours are manufactured in some of the most technically advanced mills in the world, ensuring the highest levels of food safety and brand protection. Since 2018 Whitworth Bros. Ltd. have been milling the well-known range of Originals branded flours.

Gavin Mynes, national accounts manager, Whitworth Bros. Ltd, said: “We’re extremely excited to enter this partnership with Andrew Ingredients. It has further significance to us as we are two established family businesses coming together with a clear strategy for growth in the island of Ireland and share vast industry knowledge and a dynamic approach.”

Finbar Haughey, technical sales manager, Andrew Ingredients, added: “With this exciting new partnership we will be able to offer an amazing variety of quality flours, probably the best range in Ireland.

"This will enable us to meet the needs of everyone from plant to craft bakeries, indeed anyone who uses any type of flour.”

Jake Grant, Andrew Ingredients and Paul Galloway, Whitworth BrosJake Grant, Andrew Ingredients and Paul Galloway, Whitworth Bros
Finbar Haughey, Andrew Ingredients and Paul Galloway, Whitworth BrosFinbar Haughey, Andrew Ingredients and Paul Galloway, Whitworth Bros
