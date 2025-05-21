7the Belfast Whiskey Week reveals 100 events and experiences across the city

The 7th Belfast Whiskey Week, Ireland’s largest whiskey festival returns July 18- 26. Featuring 100 events, spanning nine days in partnership with a wide range of venues city wide and delivering sessions with over 40 brands and distilleries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast Whiskey Week celebrates whiskey and Belfast's deep-rooted history and connection in the production of whiskey spanning centuries, as well as providing experiences for all levels of whiskey drinker, and even those who don’t!

Designed to cater for a wide range of festival goers, there are events across a variety of levels including introduction, intermediate and masterclass, through various experiences that will appeal to both whiskey enthusiasts and novices. The programme includes whiskey tastings, cocktail events, comedy gigs, live music, theatrical experiences, distillery tours, sensory and fine dining experiences, exclusive dining and drink collaborations with well-known Belfast bars & restaurants, heritage walking tours, food pairing sessions and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join the whiskey Expo at St Comgall’s and meet the brands and distilleries pouring their whiskies for festival attendees to explore. Party with Belfast Whiskey Week at this year’s cocktail takeover at Common Market. Celebrate with those making their mark in the whiskey world at the annual Irish whiskey industry awards on Saturday, July 26 at the prestigious Ulster Reform Club.

Paul Kane festival director reveals 7th Belfast Whiskey Week 2025 programme

Festival venues were selected for their strong whiskey links and their love of showcasing whiskey, these include The Watson, The John Hewitt, Duke of York, The Deer’s Head, Angel & 2 Bibles, Dark Horse, Maddens, The Morning Star, Hearth, Common Market - to name but a few.

Belfast Whiskey Week is delighted to be sponsored by Dillon Bass and the Creationists. As well as festival partners Echlinville Distillery, The Friend at Hand, the Duke of York, Room 2, The Harrison Chambers of Distinction, Urban Bar, Serac Ice to deliver Ireland’s Largest Whiskey Festival.

Belfast Whiskey Week is also delighted to once again collaborate with Belfast Hidden Tours who will provide whiskey themed walking tours throughout the city and Irish Whiskey Magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Whiskey Week is a community led initiative driven by a group of enthusiasts from Belfast Whiskey Club*. It was created as a platform for Belfast to reclaim its whiskey heritage, celebrate its distilling history as well as look forward to the exciting innovations and growth within the region.

Looking forward to Belfast Whiskey Week, festival director Paul Kane said: “We are proud to reveal the programme for the 7th Belfast Whiskey Week, Ireland’s largest whiskey festival. We are pleased to play our part in creating an annual event for those with an interest and taste for all things whiskey, as well as creating conversations with audiences new to whiskey or who have considered it not for them.

"Belfast city is steeped in whiskey heritage and legacy spanning 300 years and it’s important to recognise and celebrate that. We look forward to providing a very warm welcome to attendees across the nine-day event and hope they enjoy the wide range of unique and different whiskey experiences.”