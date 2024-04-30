8x8 Launches 8x8 Engage to Bridge Customer Experience Journey Gaps Across Organisations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

8x8, the leading integrated cloud contact centre and unified communications platform provider, has announced the availability of 8x8 Engage, an AI-powered, tailored solution that enables cross-organisation customer engagement for enhanced customer experiences, fostering loyalty and driving business success. Intentionally engineered to address the distinct needs of customer-facing employees outside of the contact centre, 8x8 Engage bridges an organisation’s CX journey gaps and empowers this underserved user base with the right-fit tools and capabilities for delivering consistent, successful outcomes.

According to the 8x8 2024 Customer Experience Responsibility Beyond the Contact Centre report, almost two-thirds of business leaders surveyed say that up to 60% of their organisation’s customer interactions take place outside of the contact centre. 8x8 Engage equips these customer engagement professionals, who perform a unique and critical role in driving lifetime customer value, with the right-fit capabilities and data required to handle these interactions and deliver exceptional service.

“Organisations are hampered from delivering an even better customer journey and experience because a significant portion of employees that regularly engage with customers are not in the contact centre, and so they lack the right technology to support their specific needs,” said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst at ZK Research.

He added: “In today’s CX-driven world, 8x8 is further bridging the customer experience gaps that exist across an organisation. 8x8 Engage is the first solution in the market specifically tailored for these workers requiring customer-facing capabilities in order to drive more successful business outcomes and competitive advantages."

Key features and benefits of 8x8 Engage include:

8x8’s single-platform capabilities uniquely combine CCaaS and UCaaS components to offer a unified interface for seamless customer interaction handling and internal collaboration.

uniquely combine CCaaS and UCaaS components to offer a unified interface for seamless customer interaction handling and internal collaboration. Advanced queue management enables frictionless, seamless interaction transfers throughout the organisation with data and context consistency and persistence across every touchpoint.

enables frictionless, seamless interaction transfers throughout the organisation with data and context consistency and persistence across every touchpoint. Deep integration and data synchronisation with native and third-party enterprise apps, including 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem partners, offers workflow automation and easy access to relevant data for smarter decision-making.

with native and third-party enterprise apps, including 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem partners, offers workflow automation and easy access to relevant data for smarter decision-making. AI-powered features , such as speech analytics and interaction summarisation, reduce cognitive load and ensure effective customer handling with smart action items for an enhanced customer experience.

, such as speech analytics and interaction summarisation, reduce cognitive load and ensure effective customer handling with smart action items for an enhanced customer experience. Centralised customer interaction journey analytics across the entire organization eliminate data silos across CX apps, uncovers actionable business insights, and provides predictive, contextual customer metrics.

“Delivering increased customer satisfaction and great experiences is not limited to the contact center but is everyone’s responsibility in an organization. Seamlessly integrating the underserved CX professionals outside of the contact centre into the customer experience journey is pivotal, and that requires empowering them with the correct set of tools and data,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc.

He continued: “With 8x8 Engage, we are bridging the customer experience gaps within an organization by eliminating the silos that have traditionally existed between unified communications, the contact center, and different technology vendors. Our AI-powered, purpose-built solution, on a single technology and data platform, empowers every employee to engage with customers, improving efficiency and enhancing the customer experience.”

