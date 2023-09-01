A Co Armagh craft brewery is in the running to be named among Ireland’s best for a premium lager and could be in line for a business boost in the Republic of Ireland.

McCracken’s Real Ale brewery in Portadown has reached the final stages of the lager category in Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards (IQFDA), the winner of which will be unveiled in Dublin on September 6. The company was shortlisted by a team of experienced judges for its Premium Pilsner.

McCracken’s, a small brewery launched by Ryan McCracken, is up against two other contenders – Dunnes Grafter Kolsch Style lager brewed by Rye River at Celbridge in Co Kildare and Sailor Sam Cratt Lager from Dundalk Bay Brewery in Co Louth for German discounter Aldi.

A Food NI member company, McCracken's is the only Northern Ireland brewery to feature in this year's highly influential awards.

A Food NI member company, McCracken’s is the only Northern Ireland brewery to feature in this year’s highly influential awards. The small company has also been successful in the important UK Great Taste Awards, winning a gold star for the Pilsner beer.

Held annually, IQFDA, now in its 10th year, is regarded as the gold standard of food and drink excellence. The awards recognise the very best in retail, wholesale, and food service food and drink producers and influence buyers in major retailers on the island of Ireland.

Entries are judged by an independent judging panel of over 100 industry experts, during an extremely rigorous judging process. All entrants receive detailed feedback from the experienced panel of judges.

Several other Northern Ireland food firms have been shortlisted in other categories in the awards including Willowbrook Foods of Killinchy, Morelli’s Ice Cream of Coleraine, Limavady’s Corndale Farm Charcuterie, Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt on Bangor, and Forest Feast nut and fruit snacks in Portadown.

It is a competition in which Northern Ireland food and drink companies have fared well over the past decade.

The competition offers a recognised accreditation that helps to promote new business and accelerate the process of breaking into the retail and food service markets especially in the Republic of Ireland, the main market for McCracken’s, now among the most successful and innovative craft breweries in Northern Ireland.

The brewery has a successful track record in the awards that includes winning a gold award and the Drink Product of the Year for its Black Irish Stout.

“We are thrilled to reach the final three in the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards this year,” says Ryan. “The awards are a great way to increase awareness of our beers especially among major supermarkets in the Republic which effectively drive the awards and, of course, sales. We are up against entrants this year from Dunnes Stores and Aldi, quite a challenge for a small independent brewery like McCracken’s.

Ryan McCracken of McCracken’s Real Ales in Portadown is in line for top Irish quality award

“I believe our Premium Pilsner is unique because its influenced by Germany’s long established brewing techniques and Italy’s style of bottom fermented yeast, giving it a well-balanced and earthy finish with citrus notes and a beautiful crisp finish."

The company also sources many of its ingredients locally “to maintain the highest quality standards and to ensure that it contributes to the local economy”.

“Our beers are all unfiltered, naturally conditioned and do not contain any artificial preservatives or other chemicals, the natural goodness and full flavours are all kept intact. Our full range is also vegan friendly,” he continues.

Ryan founded the brewery in September 2018 on the back of extensive and enjoyable experience experimenting in home brewing a range of beers for his own enjoyment and for family and friends.

The successful pilsner

The brewery has invested in new facilities and equipment to grow sales especially in markets outside Northern Ireland such as Great Britain and Italy. It has a foothold in both these markets. A significant investment since Covid lockdown has enabled the company to triple production of beers in cans and kegs.

Ryan, an IT manager by profession, set up the brewery in a specially converted building at the home he shares with wife Nicola and family. He began brewing as a hobby in 2014 when Nicola gave him a home brew kit as a Christmas present!

The brewery now has a broad range of bottled-conditioned ales and is supplying ale in cask and keg form. He has also extended the range of hand crafted beers in the brewery, with his four-strong team, to include seven products including an American Pale Ale and a German Hefeweizen.