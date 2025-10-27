One of Northern Ireland’s largest homebuilders Hagan Homes has announced that construction has officially commenced on its new £13 million Colemans Green development on Burn Road, Coleraine.

The project will deliver 84 new homes and generate over 60 jobs during its three- to four-year construction period. The first homes are scheduled for completion by summer 2026.

Colemans Green will feature a range of apartments, semi-detached and detached homes, 16 of which will be social housing apartments in partnership with Woven Housing Association.

The development represents another significant investment in Coleraine by Ballyclare-based company Hagan Homes, which has already delivered the successful Mulberry and Salmon Leap schemes in the area.

Jim Burke, managing director of Hagan Homes, said: “We are delighted to break ground on our Colemans Green development in Coleraine. This is a significant investment for Hagan Homes and underlines our long-term commitment to the north coast region.

“Colemans Green has been thoughtfully designed to offer homeowners the best of both worlds — a coastal lifestyle with strong town and city connections. It’s a location that balances community, convenience and comfort.”

Jim added: “This project will create over 60 construction jobs locally, providing an important boost to the local economy while delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes that meet the needs of modern living.”

Once complete, Colemans Green will comprise 84 A-rated homes with high-spec interiors, contemporary fittings, integrated appliances, and sustainable features designed to reduce energy costs and enhance comfort.

Home prices will range from £100,000 to £180,000. The show home is scheduled to open in May/June 2026, with the first homeowners expected to move in later that summer. Construction is being carried out by JP Timber Frames Ltd.

Founded over 35 years ago, Hagan Homes has delivered more than 5,000 homes across Northern Ireland.

