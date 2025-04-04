A fantastic opportunity has arisen to acquire a well-established children’s entertainment business in Portadown.

Peter Pan’s Neverland, located at the Meadows Retail Park, has been a cornerstone of indoor play in County Armagh for 18 years.

Recognised as one of the region’s most popular play centres, the business is now available for sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents, with the sale prompted solely by the owner's retirement.

Since opening its doors in 2007, Peter Pan’s Neverland has garnered numerous accolades, including the Best Premises award at the Portadown Business Awards and the Play Centre of the Year title at the Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards in both 2017 and 2019.

The venue provides a safe, stimulating indoor space where children can enjoy a variety of activities designed to challenge their physical abilities and creativity. Parents can relax in the adjacent café, enjoying refreshments while keeping an eye on their children.

The expansive two-floor premises feature two large soft play frames, three ball pools, a 4m web climb, a 60sqm sports court with football and basketball nets, an automated disco room, a café, a “suction-tube” operated ball shower, and a dedicated baby area. In addition, the venue includes four individual party rooms capable of hosting children’s parties for up to 30 children.

Currently supported by a skilled and dedicated team, the business is running smoothly and will continue to operate as usual while it’s listed for sale.

Joyce Clarke estate agents states: “Joyce Clarke are delighted to offer a unique opportunity to acquire a highly successful business with almost two decades of proven trading.

“Prompted only by retirement, this business is serviced currently by an able team of highly trained and capable staff.

“For more details contact Libby Clarke 02838 331111 [email protected].”

