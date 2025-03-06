It was a homecoming like no other as Primark rolled out the welcome mat and invited hundreds of Northern Ireland shoppers into its first-ever standalone Home store.

The opening of the new Belfast retail concept represents a £2million investment in the city centre and the creation of over 40 new retail jobs, bringing Primark’s total headcount to over 400 in Belfast and over 1,300 colleagues across Northern Ireland.

Representatives from Belfast City Council, Belfast One and Belfast Chamber of Commerce joined Primark Home store colleagues for the opening, with Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Micky Murray taking part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the store to the public.

The opening of the standalone Primark Home store comes as the retailer's home collection continues to thrive, offering everything from high-quality essentials to on-trend soft furnishings, decorative pieces and small furniture.

Primark has seen growing demand from its Northern Ireland customers for its home range with cotton bedding collections and unique kitchen ceramics proving particularly popular. Tablescaping remains a dominant trend, extending beyond Christmas to Easter, as more customers embrace seasonal home décor, with Easter wreaths and large-scale decorations becoming customer favourites.

Fintan Costello, head of Primark Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “This is a big step forward for the Primark brand as we continue to evolve our offering in line with the needs and wants of our loyal customers.

"We’ve seen a real surge in interest for our homeware ranges which is why we’re thrilled to launch the world’s first-ever Primark Home store in Belfast today. Ever since the reopening of our Bank Buildings store, the shoppers of Belfast have really embraced Primark and we’re incredibly proud to bring further investment to the city in return.

“The opening of this standalone store has also given us the opportunity to enhance Bank Buildings, where we can now offer bigger and better kids’ and menswear departments.”

Located in Fountain House, a stone’s throw from Primark’s flagship Bank Buildings store, Primark Home Donegall Place offers this season’s must-have pieces alongside affordable essentials, making it easy to add a little spark to the place you call home.

The opening of Primark Home comes as the retailer launches its first homeware collection inspired by Pinterest trends this week. Teaming up with the discovery platform, the range features everything from spring floral crockery and soft pink frill bedding to neutral ceramics and tableware. To style the new collection before they buy it, shoppers can head to Pinterest and use Collages - an interactive tool to pull together their vision, using cutouts of products from the Primark range. Homeware fans can also head to Primark Home Donegall Place for a free Pinterest Collage masterclass, happening March 15 and 16.

Belfast customers are also in for a treat, with exclusive access to an exciting new home range four weeks before its release in other Primark stores. The Primark Home Edit is a brand-new, superior-quality collection, which features luxury 500-thread count bedding for ultimate comfort, exceptionally plush towels that redefine softness, rich, intense home fragrances, and refined, lightweight ceramic tableware.

