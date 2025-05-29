BPerfect’s first ever outlet store will continue trading at The Boulevard for the rest of the year, following a stellar first month of trading

Northern Ireland’s leading outlet destination, The Boulevard, has announced that BPerfect’s first ever outlet store will continue trading at the scheme for the rest of the year, following a stellar first month of trading.

With up to 90% off RRP across the brand’s iconic core ranges and seasonal bundles, customers of The Boulevard have been clearing the shelves at the BPerfect outlet store since its opening weekend in April.

Taking a 2,231 sq ft unit, the store compliments the existing strong mix of household names at the scheme, including kate spade ny, Molton Brown, GUESS, Adidas and Nike and French Connection.

This announcement underscores strong retailer confidence at The Boulevard, as the scheme provides unwavering investment and support for both new and existing tenants. Compared to the nationwide downturn, the Banbridge-based outlet recorded a +15% increase in sales and +8% in footfall year to date, compared to 2024.

Founded in 2012 by Co. Down man Brendan McDowell, BPerfect began as an eyebrow stencil business and has grown into the mega brand it is today. Known for its makeup, tanning and skincare products, the company also successfully executes celebrity ambassadorships with both micro and macro influencers such as Love Island’s Ekin-Su, makeup artists Katie Daley and Louise McDonnell as well as Annalivia Hynds.

Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard, explained: “We are so pleased that such a well-loved brand like BPerfect has chosen to continue trading at The Boulevard, following what was one of the scheme’s most successful store launches. This announcement signals what will be a fantastic, jampacked summer for us, and we look forward to continuing to our grow our relationship with BPerfect.

Founded in 2012 by Co. Down man Brendan McDowell, BPerfect began as an eyebrow stencil business and has grown into the mega brand it is today. Brendan is pictured opening the Banbridge store last month

“We have started 2025 with a bang with record breaking sales and footfall, and with a packed schedule of events, activities and retailer-activations we are looking forward to a busy summer period.”

Brendan McDowell, founder of BPerfect, added: “Opening our first ever outlet store at The Boulevard has been a huge success and we are thrilled to be continuing our relationship together.

"With its prime location on the A1 motorway between Belfast and Dublin, we have been delighted to welcome thousands of customers from right across the island into our store. We would like to thank The Boulevard for all their support to us from the launch weekend and beyond. They have gone above and beyond and put us in a fantastic position to succeed at the scheme.”