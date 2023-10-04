A local business is looking for someone to work three-hour shifts and make dreams come true

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That amazing job is working as a Santa Claus for a garden centre’s Christmas Grotto.

The job advertisement from Hillmount Garden Centre in Belfast says it is a ‘temporary contract’ that requires two or three hours work a day.

The advertisement reads: ‘We require a Santa Claus for our Christmas Grotto’

‘We have over 200 children visiting us each day from 22nd November until 23rd December 2023.

‘We require a confident outgoing individual who is comfortable with entertaining families and being the centre of attention.

"You will be the highlight of each families visit as you greet each group in your own Santa room accompanied by an elf.

‘In return, we provide you with your own suit, a highly competitive wage, and a great working atmosphere’.

The job advertisement says that ‘shifts are usually 2-3 hours long from Wednesday-Sunday, morning shifts start ‘at 9:45am and evening shifts finish at 7.30pm however sometimes they do run little longer’.

Furthermore, it adds that ‘the Santa room is outdoors however we do provide an overhead heater to keep you as warm as possible’.

Anyone interested in the position will also be required to ‘greet each family group with lots of enthusiasm and Ho Ho Hos’.

‘The group will sit in your sleigh while you ask the children some relevant Santa questions (what would you like for Christmas, have you been good this year etc...) before giving each child a gift and posing in a photo taken by our on site photographers,’ it adds.

‘You will then wish the family well as they leave the grotto in a thoroughly festive mood’.