Newry Private Clinic has become part of Kingsbridge Health Group. Pictured is Raymond McSorley, chief commercial officer, Kingsbridge Health Group (KHG), David McCaul, Newry Private Clinic, Mark Regan CEO, KHG, Joanne McNeill, chief marketing and sales officer, KHG and Laura McCaul, Newry Private Clinic

The move strengthens Kingsbridge’s presence in Newry and Mid Ulster, expands access to consultant-led care, diagnostics, and women’s health services, and supports cross-border healthcare and NHS waiting list reduction efforts

The move will strengthen private healthcare in Newry and widen the range of services available to local patients. This comes at a time when Kingsbridge have also just announced an allocation of services to The Mid Ulster Clinic in Magherafelt.

Newry Private Clinic, based at Windsor Hill, has built a strong reputation for consultant-led care across more than 50 specialisms. In 2024, it achieved Independent Private Hospital registration from the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA). It allows the clinic to carry out minor surgical procedures on-site and to play an important role in supporting the wider health system.

Newry Private Clinic has become part of Kingsbridge Health Group. Pictured is David and Laura McCaul, Newry Private Clinic and Mark Regan, CEO Kingsbridge Health Group

Since 2021, husband-and-wife team David and Laura McCaul have overseen a £2 million refurbishment and investment programme. They have created modern facilities and expanded services for patients across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Both David and Laura will remain central to the Newry based clinic and will continue to work closely with the team to shape services and support patients.

The partnership with The Mid Ulster Clinic will see the installation of facilities to include MRI, Mammography, Dexa and day case treatment space. The facilities at The Mid Ulster Clinic will allow for the expansion of the Kingsbridge Women’s Health services to a wider audience and bring increased private healthcare provision to the mid Ulster region.

For Kingsbridge, these two advancements mark an important milestone. They strengthen the group’s presence in new locations and underline the Group’s commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare right across the island of Ireland. For patients, it provides greater access to Kingsbridge expertise, resources and referral pathways, including women’s health services, additional diagnostics and specialist treatments. This includes a new, state of the art Imaging Centre which has recently opened at the Newry Clinic.

The move also supports wider health priorities. By expanding the range of consultations and procedures available locally, Newry Private Clinic for example will help reduce NHS waiting lists. Its position on the border also makes it a key partner in cross-border health initiatives. Patients from both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will benefit from faster access to consultant-led care, supported by recognised cross-border schemes and health insurers.

Laura McCaul, manager Newry Private Clinic said: “We are excited about this next chapter for Newry Private Clinic. Joining Kingsbridge allows us to build on what we have achieved. It also ensures our patients can access an even greater range of services, delivered to the highest standards of care.”

Mark Regan, CEO Kingsbridge Healthcare Group added: “We are delighted to welcome Newry Private Clinic to the Kingsbridge family and to formally establish a partnership with The Mid Ulster Clinic.

"Both these clinics reputation, team and strong community links make them a natural fit for our vision for fast access to five-star care right across this region.”