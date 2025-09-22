The new development will deliver 600 homes, restore historic dry docks, and create over 10 acres of dynamic public space — forging a sustainable, connected waterfront community with retail, leisure, cultural hubs, a hotel, and apart-hotel, set to redefine Belfast’s future

The plan for Clarendon Wharf - which will see the delivery of up to 600 new homes, alongside a diverse range of commercial, leisure, and community uses - has been set out in a planning application which is expected to be considered by Belfast City Council later this year.

The proposed development will connect seamlessly with the wider city centre while celebrating Belfast Harbour’s distinctive maritime heritage. It will integrate with recent development in the City Quays area, adding to the recently opened City Quays Gardens, and previously approved City Quays 4 (c.256 build-to-rent apartments), City Quays 5 (Grade A office building with ground floor retail, community, cultural and restaurant uses), and 69 social and affordable homes located within Sailortown at Pilot Street.

The first phase of the development will see the construction of approximately 450 high-quality homes for rent, in a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments. This significant quantity of homes, with an affordable element offered at discounted market rents, together with wheelchair-accessible units, will ensure this first phase of the neighbourhood caters to a wide range of residents and needs.

​The creation of vibrant and inclusive places to live and work is a key pillar of Belfast Harbour’s ‘Advance Regional Prosperity’ Strategy 2025-29, through which it aims to deliver 325 new homes and to have started the process of developing over 3,000 additional homes by 2029. The submission of the planning application for Clarendon Wharf evidences the material contribution by the Trust Port towards realising this ambition.

The scheme is also a signature project within Belfast Harbour’s ambitious 2050 draft Masterplan for the 2,000-acre Belfast Harbour Estate.

Joe O’Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour, said: “Clarendon Wharf represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine this important part of Belfast’s waterfront. Our vision is to create a vibrant, sustainable city centre neighbourhood that combines new homes, employment space, and leisure opportunities alongside exceptional public realm development.

“This project will not only help meet the city’s critical housing needs but also reinforce Belfast Harbour’s role as a catalyst for regeneration.”

Beyond housing, the scheme proposes around 3,000 square metres of new active ground floor usage, including retail, leisure, and community spaces complemented by a hotel and apart-hotel. These will bring activity to the neighbourhood, creating employment opportunities and enhancing the city’s visitor offering.”

Kevin Ryan, director of development at Belfast Harbour, said: “Clarendon Wharf has been carefully designed by an international and local team of experts who have undertaken research and engagement into successful neighbourhoods to balance the delivery of high-quality homes with the sensitive treatment of Belfast Harbour’s rich heritage assets.

"By enhancing connections to the city centre, opening up new green and blue spaces, and supporting active travel, this scheme will deliver a welcoming and inclusive place for everyone who lives in, works in, and visits Belfast.”