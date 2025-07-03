With over 50 stalls and exhibitors, Barket has become a staple event in the summer calendar for pet lovers across Northern Ireland. From gourmet dog treats to eco-friendly toys, bespoke collars, and wellness products, there’s something for every four-legged friend (and their humans too).

Regular favourites like The Woofternoon Tea Co, Murphy & Bailey, K9 Walker, The Suddy Dog, Finnessiam Health, and Haus of Hank will be joined by a wide array of animal charities and sanctuaries. Look out for Lost Paws NI, North Coast Cat Rescue, the NI Exotic Animal Sanctuary, Ulster Wildlife and RSPB, all bringing awareness, opportunities to donate, and a bit of fuzzy feel-good.

Vet nurse Claire McConaghy will also be on site offering practical pet care, including nail trims, microchipping, ID checks and ear cleaning, ideal for keeping your companion healthy and happy.

It’s not all about the pets, though. There’ll be delicious food from Streetza, Station 4 Kitchen, Amber Catering & Cakes, and Pie in the Sky, plus local crafts and artisan goods like Blackfire Hot Sauce and Woolly Wonders. Live music, dog agility displays, training demos, a pet portrait studio, and the new Best Dressed Dog competition round out what’s set to be a howling success.

Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction, said: "This is our fourth time hosting Barket at The Junction, and it’s always one of our most heart-warming and fun-filled events. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring the community together, celebrate the bond between people and their pets, and raise support for some incredible animal charities and sanctuaries.”

So whether your best friend has paws, hooves, scales or tails, head to The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim this Saturday and experience Barket where the dogs aren't just welcome, they’re the guests of honour.

