A notable city centre property has come to market in Belfast presenting an excellent opportunity for either refurbishment, redevelopment or regeneration.

1 Mays Meadow sits amongst multinational companies such as KPMG, Concentrix and Allstate, boasting excellent transport links and connectivity to Belfast city centre.

The property spans a substantial 57,200 sq. ft. distributed over four floors and a basement which houses 56 car parking spaces and a secure bicycle compound.

As the selling agent CBRE Northern Ireland is expecting significant interest in the asset given the range of potential uses and development.

David Wright, office director at CBRE NI, said: “City centre development opportunities in Belfast continue to be few and far between coming to market. 1 Mays Meadow will therefore be an attractive proposition for investors and developers.

“Whilst the property has been used as office accommodation since its construction in 1999, the site lends itself to purpose built student accommodation, life sciences or even a boutique hotel, and it is this potential for diverse uses which we expect will drive interest in the asset.

“The property sits on a 0.5 acre plot in a highly prominent location with excellent public realm nearby and close to the River Lagan, Lanyon Place Train Station, Glider and Metro stops, The Waterfront Hall and ICC.”