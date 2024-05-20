Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The government has no clear timetable to fully implement its post-Brexit border controls with the EU, the National Audit Office (NAO) said today.

The UK has said it hopes to have the “world's most effective border” by 2025, but the NAO said the strategy “lacks a clear timetable and an integrated cross-government delivery plan”, with individual departments responsible for implementing different aspects.

It also said that repeated changes to and deferrals of the plan to introduce full import controls have led to uncertainty for businesses and extra costs for government and ports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public spending watchdog said that since the transition period concluded at the end of 2020, the government has delayed its plans five times and spent money on infrastructure and staff that were ultimately not needed.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “The UK leaving the EU created a large-scale change in arrangements for the movement of goods across the border

The government estimates the overall cost of implementing new arrangements and improving the management of the border to be £4.7 billion, according to NAO.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “The UK leaving the EU created a large-scale change in arrangements for the movement of goods across the border. However, more than three years after the end of the transition period, it is still not clear when full controls will be in place.

“The border strategy has ambitious plans to use technology and data to facilitate trade while managing risks. To achieve its objectives, government requires strong delivery and accountability – including a more realistic approach to digital transformation – together with effective monitoring to enable future improvements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of the government's promised annual progress reports for the strategy, published in 2020, will not come until 2025 at the earliest, the watchdog said.

The report noted that the government is still finalising its plans for the movement of goods into and out of Northern Ireland.