If you’d told me 10 years ago that I’d be handcrafting chocolates for King Charles, I wouldn’t have believed you. Back in 2012, I was on maternity leave from my role in public sector events and marketing, juggling a toddler and a newborn. Craving a bit of “me time,” I signed up for a £100 chocolate-making evening class. That one decision changed everything.

I was instantly hooked. Soon after, I spent £56 on chocolate and moulds from eBay, had my kitchen approved by Environmental Health, and began selling chocolates at local craft fairs. With just a microwave and spatula, The Chocolate Manor was born.

In those early days, I juggled the business alongside my job and caring for two small children, reinvesting every penny into new equipment, packaging, and eventually a small production unit. By 2017, I had to make a choice: wind the business down or take a leap of faith. I took a career break to give The Chocolate Manor the attention it needed. While I don’t regret it, I did miss the comfort of a steady public sector salary

during Covid.

In early 2020, with two employees, we moved into our current home on Main Street, Castlerock. The space was perfect – complete with a viewing window into the chocolate kitchen, a retail area, and a workshop for classes and experiences. But just weeks after signing the lease, the world shut down. Orders disappeared overnight. I had to furlough staff, lean on government support, and pivot quickly.

We launched online chocolate-making experiences and local gift deliveries – all while I was homeschooling my children.

Thankfully, when restrictions eased, our little shop reopened and quickly thrived. We went on to produce 50,000 chocolates for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and were commissioned to create a special chocolate collection for King Charles during his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch in 2022. That same year, I was invited to 10 Downing Street for International Women’s Day, as the only female entrepreneur representing Northern Ireland.

We’ve also appeared on BBC’s B&B by the Sea, welcomed Hollywood stars to our workshop, and hosted visitors from across the globe.

Today, The Chocolate Manor operates across three strands – retail (in-store and online), corporate chocolates for events and gifting, and immersive chocolate experiences. We’re proud to be the only artisan chocolate emporium on the Causeway Coastal Route and a member of Tourism NI’s Giant Spirit Collection.

In 2022, we were honoured with the title of Best NI Food and Drink Experience.

This July marks a huge milestone – our fifth anniversary in Castlerock. To celebrate, we’re planning a month of events, collaborations with local producers, and limited-edition anniversary chocolate collections that tell the story of how far we’ve come. It’s not just about marking time; it’s about honouring the people – my team, our customers, the community – who helped us grow.

One of the collaborations is with local charity The Hummingbird Project – we’ve created a special chocolate bar that will be sold to fundraise for their #OpenYourMind project at The Open in July.

Running The Chocolate Manor hasn’t always been sweet – this past year has actually been the most challenging we’ve faced, even more so than during the height of Covid. Cocoa prices have soared by 110% in just 14 months, and because we use only the finest Belgian chocolate, our costs have risen sharply.

Like many others, we’ve had to adjust our prices, a change customers will have noticed across all chocolate retailers. But when you choose to buy from The Chocolate Manor, you’re doing more than treating yourself – you’re supporting a local business that invests in its community, employs local people, and gives back through charity partnerships and events.

Despite the obstacles, I still love what I do. Watching children and adults light up in our chocolate workshops, crafting thoughtful gifts for clients around the world, and seeing the joy on visitors’ faces when they discover us in Castlerock – that’s what keeps me going.

Looking to the future, we’re focused on expanding our presence in the corporate gifting market and continuing to welcome international visitors to our experiences.

With the support of Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland, I’ve already had the opportunity to showcase our offerings in Milan, Paris and Glasgow. Later this year, I’ll be travelling to France and Spain to promote our unique chocolate experiences. What we offer is more than a product – it’s personal, handcrafted, and full of heart.

Something the big manufacturers simply can’t replicate. It’s more than just chocolate – it’s an experience.

