Twenty years ago, my friend Annie Irwin and I were walking into Belfast city centre, both craving something more than the typical 9–5.

We didn’t know it yet, but that chat would spark the beginnings of what would become one of the UK and Ireland’s most recognisable sustainable tea brands. We had a shared love for tea — not just drinking it, but the ritual, the calm, the connection it brought.

Coffee was booming at the time, but we thought: why shouldn’t tea get the same care and curiosity? So, in 2005, we launched Suki Tea. The idea was originally to open a tea house, but once we started selling our loose-leaf blends at farmers’ markets, the reaction was so enthusiastic that we pivoted to wholesale.

Not long after, a local café agreed to stock us — and from there, the momentum just built. Our big break came in 2006 at a trade show in Dublin. That’s where we met the team at Matthew Algie, one of the UK and Ireland’s largest coffee suppliers.

They invited us to pitch at their Glasgow headquarters — a nerve-wracking but game-changing moment.

That partnership gave us the springboard to scale up, reach more customers, and eventually supply over 2,000 cafes and retailers across 20 countries. But throughout all this, we knew we wanted to build more than just a successful business — we wanted to build a responsible one. Today, Suki Tea is proudly B Corp certified — Northern Ireland’s first tea company to earn that mark.

It’s recognition not just for our environmental efforts, but for everything from paying the Real Living Wage to supporting local artists and pioneering plastic-free packaging. Our purpose-built Eco Factory, just outside Belfast, runs on 100% wind energy with solar panels providing nearly a fifth of our electricity. We’ve even ditched glue on our labels, printing directly onto compostable packaging to exercise responsible plastic management for 100% plastic free packaging. Small changes, big impact. And we’re not just about tea.

Over the years, we’ve given £5,000 grants to local art students, championed mental wellbeing in the workplace, one of the first UK companies to achieve the Take 5 Employer accreditation and continued to back Fairtrade and ethical sourcing from the start. Of course, at the heart of it all is the tea — bold, flavourful, and never compromised.

Our Belfast Brew is a best-seller and a nod to our roots, while blends like Apple Loves Mint and our ceremonial grade Organic Matcha have become firm favourites.

We’ve won over 50 Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards — proof that people taste the difference when tea is made with love and care.

Suki Tea were also finalists this year for Best Sustainable Business Award, Best Sustainable Food and Drink Company Award and Annie was shortlisted for the Sustainability Leader of the Year Award (Business Eye)’.

Coming up we have been shortlisted for ‘Living Wage Employee’s Choice’ award and ‘Responsible Product of the Year’ and ‘Responsible Business Ambassador of the Year’ (Annie) in the Responsible Business Awards (BITCNI). Now, as we mark two decades, we’re gearing up for the future: a brand refresh, new blends, and plans to expand further into UK retail and e-commerce.

But we’ll always stay true to the ethos we started with — quality, creativity, and sustainability.

Looking back, it’s amazing to think how a simple idea — born on a walk through Belfast — grew into something so meaningful.

Tea really did transform our lives, and we’re honoured it continues to connect us with people across the world.

