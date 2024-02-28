All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

​ A television and social media campaign has been launched by food promotion body Food NI to help boost the sales of local produce

Weekend shoppers are being urged to ‘Buy Local: Do Good’ in an extensive new campaign to support locally produced food and drink.
By Sam Butler
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:34 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 10:34 GMT
Michele Shirlow, chief executive, Food NI – buy local plea to shoppersMichele Shirlow, chief executive, Food NI – buy local plea to shoppers
Michele Shirlow, chief executive, Food NI – buy local plea to shoppers

A television and social media campaign has been launched by food promotion body Food NI to help boost the sales of local produce in supermarkets, convenience stores, as well as restaurants, hotels and cafes.

Funded by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the latest Food NI campaign urges shoppers to support the local food and drink industry and thereby accelerate growth of what is now Northern Ireland’s single biggest manufacturer and an employer of upwards of 100,000 people across the region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Food and drink also generates upwards of £5 billion for the local economy and especially in rural communities.

Neal Kelly, right, chairman of Food NI and director of Henderson Group, with Brian Irwin, chairman, Irwin’s Bakery, another Food NI memberNeal Kelly, right, chairman of Food NI and director of Henderson Group, with Brian Irwin, chairman, Irwin’s Bakery, another Food NI member
Neal Kelly, right, chairman of Food NI and director of Henderson Group, with Brian Irwin, chairman, Irwin’s Bakery, another Food NI member

Growing sales ensures the continuing success of the industry and more employment opportunities across a range of activities including technology areas.

Food NI’s chief executive Michele Shirlow explains: “We passionately believe that Northern Ireland food and drink is among the best in the world. There are many ingredients that go into giving NI Food its alchemy: our mighty-smallness, interconnectedness, passionate producers, diverse landscape, and age-old traditions.

“Our food has the power to unite, delight and shine a light on our corner of the world. When we choose local, we are doing people, place and planet the Power of Good,” adds Michele, who heads up a small team of marketing experts working to promote the success of the industry,”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Led by an independent board of experienced food and drink producers and retailers and chaired by Henderson Group’s Neal Kelly, Food NI runs a programme of events for the industry.

Michele continues: “From farm to fork, our conscious farming methods and high welfare standards produces high quality food.

"From plot to plate, we prioritise health in the ways we grow and harvest our food. And from bowl to compost bin, we are striving to create a circular economy that puts sustainably at its heart. “

Related topics:FoodNorthern IrelandHenderson Group

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.