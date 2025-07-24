Pictured at Warrenpoint manufacturer Deli Lites are Brian Reid, CEO and Jackie Reid, co-founder and CSO at Deli Lites, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Gráinne Moody, Director of Food and Drink at Invest NI

Backed by Invest NI, Deli Lites is scaling up production, boosting exports, and reshaping convenience food with a bold automation and innovation push

Northern Ireland food-to-go manufacturer Deli Lites is making a significant investment in its sandwich production and ‘heat-to-eat' product range.

A planned £12.8m investment to automate the company's production and broaden its product range is supported by Invest NI’s Agri-Food Investment Initiative. A further £6m investment by the company will help upskill the existing workforce and create 130 new jobs.

Speaking at Deli Lites’ Warrenpoint facility, the Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “The north’s food and drink processing sector is a true local success story, with latest statistics showing that it generates £6.5 billion in sales and supports over 25,500 jobs across our towns and countryside.

“This investment will unlock significant growth opportunities for Deli Lites in this exciting sector. Increased capacity and new automated equipment will boost productivity and enable it to expand its fresh and frozen ranges, growing its sales in Britain and Ireland, and open up additional export markets. With 78% of our food and drink sold outside the north, this industry showcases the quality, innovation, and global appeal of what we produce right here at home.

“The creation of 130 new jobs in Warrenpoint, which will help leverage almost £10m in wages and salaries across the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area by 2027, is also good news as we work to deliver a more regionally balanced economy.”

Established in 1998 by husband-and-wife Brian and Jackie Reid, Deli Lites supplies fresh gourmet sandwiches and food-to-go products to convenience stores, supermarkets, major coffee chains and international airlines. Customers include Applegreen, Costa Coffee, Aer Lingus and American Airlines.

Brian Reid, CEO at Deli Lites, said: “Since our beginnings over 30 years ago, we are now an all-Ireland business with export sales growing in international markets. We've always been a trailblazer in our sector, shown when we became the first sandwich maker in the UK and Ireland to achieve B Corp certification.”

As well as expanding its storage and production process, Deli Lites will continue to invest in Research & Development to enhance their product range for international markets.

Jackie Reid, co-founder and CSO at Deli Lites, added: “Bringing even more products to our snacking and convenience range and investing in production and automation will significantly increase our capacity and customer reach. We’re delighted to be growing our team in Warrenpoint to bring further expertise into the business and help us achieve our vision, to transform how the world experiences food on the move.”

Deli Lites’ investment will increase its capabilities and reduce food waste by up to 50%.

Invest NI’s Agri-Food Investment Initiative is a £46m scheme to support local agri-food and drink processors to improve competitiveness and productivity.

Gráinne Moody, director of Food and Drink at Invest NI, added: “This significant project builds on our previous support for Deli Lites to develop its product range for the European market. Its success has positioned the company to become a key supplier for the global airlines sector.

“This new project will increase innovation and boost productivity by transforming labour-intensive processes and increasing digitalisation. Our overseas trade teams are also working with Deli Lites to explore new international markets as it grows.”

The new jobs include a range of highly skilled positions, 10 of which are management positions, including a new chief commercial officer.