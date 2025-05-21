Colm Moane, associate director, corporate and treasury at Bank of Ireland, John Hansen, chair of IoD NI and Heather White, nations manager, IoD NI, pictured together ahead of the launch of the business organisation’s annual dinner

Originally from north Belfast, Sinéad Rocks was appointed managing director, Nations and Regions, at Channel 4 in 2019 and has overseen the roll out of a number of changes at the broadcaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Institute of Directors in Northern Ireland has announced details of its annual dinner event which returns to the Culloden Estate and Spa on Thursday, September 25.

Sinéad Rocks, managing director, Nations & Regions at Channel 4, will deliver the keynote address at the event which will once again see Bank of Ireland return as the headline sponsor and be attended by business leaders from across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most anticipated events in the Northern Ireland business calendar, the dinner will bring together over 450 senior leaders from across all sectors for an evening of networking, sharing insights and celebrating excellence in leadership, expertly hosted by Donna Traynor.

Originally from north Belfast, Sinéad was appointed managing director, Nations and Regions, at Channel 4 in 2019 and has overseen the roll out of a number of changes at the broadcaster. Under her leadership, Channel 4 has opened three regional centres, its National HQ in Leeds and Creative Hubs in Bristol and Glasgow.

Prior to joining Channel 4, Sinéad was the BBC’s Director of Education, responsible for a range of content across TV, radio and online and she also played a key role in the BBC’s move to Salford, migrating the BBC’s Learning department to the Northwest site. She started her career as a journalist at BBC Northern Ireland and is a former editor of Newsround as well as an Executive Producer for a number of BBC Current Affairs programmes.

John Hansen, chair of IoD Northern Ireland said: “The IoD Annual Dinner is always a highlight in our calendar. It is a chance to bring our members and wider business community together to reflect on the last 12 months and look forward to the next year with renewed ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to welcome Sinéad Rocks back to NI as our keynote speaker, a true Northern Ireland success story with a national and regional perspective on innovation and opportunity. Our sincere thanks go to Bank of Ireland, Arthur Cox and AbbeyAutoline for their continued support in helping us make this such a standout event.”

Colm Moane, associate director, Corporate and Treasury at Bank of Ireland added: “Bank of Ireland is proud to once again support the IoD’s annual dinner as headline sponsor.

This event not only showcases local success, it also highlights the innovation, resilience and ambition that characterise Northern Ireland’s business community. We look forward to another fantastic evening of connection and inspiration.”

After-dinner entertainment will be provided by much-loved local comedian and host of the Tea with me Podcast, Shane Todd, promising a lively and entertaining close to the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to Bank of Ireland, Arthur Cox and AbbeyAutoline will support this event as associate sponsors.