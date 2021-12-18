‘A yuletide lockdown will spell bankruptcy for many Ulster pubs’

Stephen McGorrian of the Horatio Group was speaking as retail lobbyists yesterday warned that any fresh lockdown will have to be accompanied by a fresh package of funding to help firms cope with the lost business that would follow.

The Department of Health says there have been about 12,800 positive Covid tests over the past seven days combined.

But health officials warn that, in a worst-case scenario, NI could be hitting around 11,000 Covid cases a day by the middle of next month if no further restrictions are introduced, as the especially-virulent omicron strain continues play havoc with the Province’s plans for a more normal 2021 Christmas.

Customers must show their COVID-19 vaccination passport to gain entering into bars and restaurants

Mr McGorrian, who runs three pub/restaurants and employs 100 workers, was speaking to the News Letter just as a Christmas do of some 68 people cancelled their booking with him.

He said: “We’ve lost millions of pounds as an industry over the last few weeks.

“This is our busiest month traditionally.

“What we make in December gets us through the quiet months of January and February.

“This year we haven’t made what we need to get through January and February, so further restrictions coming upon us at this stage, for some places it could be the final nail in the coffin, unless there’s support.

“I’ve been in the licenced trade for over 30 years.

“Where we are now, and the next two to three months, is the most worrying thing I’ve ever looked at. In over 30 years, this is the worst I’ve faced, and that was through the Troubles and everything.”

