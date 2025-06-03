Abbey Centre in north Belfast bought by pair linked to Barry's Amusements acquisition
Abbey Centre, which sits on the border between north Belfast and Newtownabbey, has been sold by its owners New River, based in London.
The buyers are The Herbert Group, which is run by the Northern Irish couple Michael and Lesley Herbert.
The Herberts – who formerly ran a string of KFC outlets – also own Forestside shopping centre in south Belfast, and last year purchased Bloomfield shopping centre in Bangor.
Michael Herbert also bought Barry's Amusements in Portrush in 2021.
They purchased Abbey Centre for £58.8m according to an announcement to shareholders by NewRiver.
NewRiver describes the centre as comprising 320,000sq ft, adding that it is "home to over 70 shops with a strong convenience offer, together with a popular food court and a doctors surgery" with near total occupancy.
Allan Lockhart, chief executive of NewRiver said in a statement: "This off market sale of Newtownabbey is a great example of our specialist platform capabilities, from our disciplined stock selection to transforming the asset into one of the most successful shopping centres in the region and then securing a successful exit at book value…
"This sale also demonstrates the continuing improvement in investor demand for UK shopping centres."
Abbey Centre was built in 1978, and has expanded in size over the years.
Today it is at the heart of a huge sprawl of other retail developments stretching from the Shore Road to the giant Newtownabbey Tesco.
According to the BBC, the KFC chain which the Herberts used to manage was comprised of 146 outlets, making it the brand's biggest franchise in the UK.
They sold it in 2020.
In April 2024, upon buying Bloomfield's in Bangor, a Herbert Group spokesman was quoted as saying that Mr Herbert plans "the biggest investment in Bangor in a generation", doubling the size of the centre and creating 300 jobs in the process.
They added that the objective was to turn it into "an attractive and vibrant destination, not just for Bangor but the whole North Down area".
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.