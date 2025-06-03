Abbey Centre in north Belfast bought by pair linked to Barry's Amusements acquisition

One of the best-known shopping centres in the Belfast area has changed hands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbey Centre, which sits on the border between north Belfast and Newtownabbey, has been sold by its owners New River, based in London.

The buyers are The Herbert Group, which is run by the Northern Irish couple Michael and Lesley Herbert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Herberts – who formerly ran a string of KFC outlets – also own Forestside shopping centre in south Belfast, and last year purchased Bloomfield shopping centre in Bangor.

Image of the interior of Abbey Centre, taken from the centre's website; the centre has now been sold for almost £59m

Michael Herbert also bought Barry's Amusements in Portrush in 2021.

They purchased Abbey Centre for £58.8m according to an announcement to shareholders by NewRiver.

NewRiver describes the centre as comprising 320,000sq ft, adding that it is "home to over 70 shops with a strong convenience offer, together with a popular food court and a doctors surgery" with near total occupancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Lockhart, chief executive of NewRiver said in a statement: "This off market sale of Newtownabbey is a great example of our specialist platform capabilities, from our disciplined stock selection to transforming the asset into one of the most successful shopping centres in the region and then securing a successful exit at book value…

"This sale also demonstrates the continuing improvement in investor demand for UK shopping centres."

Abbey Centre was built in 1978, and has expanded in size over the years.

Today it is at the heart of a huge sprawl of other retail developments stretching from the Shore Road to the giant Newtownabbey Tesco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the BBC, the KFC chain which the Herberts used to manage was comprised of 146 outlets, making it the brand's biggest franchise in the UK.

They sold it in 2020.

In April 2024, upon buying Bloomfield's in Bangor, a Herbert Group spokesman was quoted as saying that Mr Herbert plans "the biggest investment in Bangor in a generation", doubling the size of the centre and creating 300 jobs in the process.