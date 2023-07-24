AbbeyAutoline, Northern Ireland's largest insurance broker, is celebrating its 50th anniversary by enhancing its high street presence by relocating its Portadown shop.

The new branch, located on Market Street, is part of the company’s commitment to strengthening its well-established commercial lines business in Portadown following the acquisition of BMG Insurance, which had its headquarters in the town.

AbbeyAutoline, recently named Commercial Lines Broker of the Year at The British Insurance Awards 2023, has made a significant investment in the new premises and it will employ nine full-time and two part-time staff.

The new branch will be spearheaded by Ciaran McGurgan with a team of commercial lines specialists focused on providing insurance solutions for local businesses.

Kathy McConaghy will also lead a team of personal lines experts in the branch. Both Kathy and Ciaran have over 40 years’ collective experience working within the insurance industry. They will be joined at the new branch by a team of experienced staff who moved across to AbbeyAutoline as part of the BMG acquisition.

The opening of the new Portadown branch reaffirms the company’s commitment to the high street with 440 staff employed across 15 branches in Northern Ireland.

Julie Gibbons, managing director of AbbeyAutoline, said: “We’re delighted to launch AbbeyAutoline's newest branch in Portadown. This new branch opening reflects our unwavering commitment to serving local communities across Northern Ireland as we celebrate 50 years in business.

"In this new chapter for Portadown, we will build upon the excellent reputation and strong foundation established by BMG Insurance, with Ciaran McGurgan, now head of haulage for AbbeyAutoline, leading an expert commercial lines team who are equipped to help businesses respond to the specific challenges of the region.