AbbeyAutoline partners with world-leading telematics technology provider Howden Driving Data to revamp ChilliDrive app

Northern Ireland's leading insurance broker links up with Howden Driving Data to promote safer driving among young road users while helping reduce insurance premiums
By Claire Cartmill
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

Northern Ireland insurance broker, AbbeyAutoline has partnered with one of the world’s leading telematics technology providers to revamp its ChilliDrive app aimed at helping young drivers reduce their car insurance premiums by becoming safer and more responsible road users.

The ChilliDrive app has already helped thousands of young drivers across Northern Ireland and AbbeyAutoline’s collaboration with Howden Driving Data will see the introduction of state-of-the-art telematics technology to monitor driving behaviours.

Using data science and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, the ChilliDrive app automatically records the young driver’s every journey and provides feedback on driving habits such as speed, acceleration, braking, and cornering.

The data and coaching focuses on positively influencing driver behaviour by allowing young drivers to work towards becoming safer and more responsible drivers, which can result in lower car insurance premiums.

Alan McConnell, director of Analytics at AbbeyAutoline, said: "We're excited to partner with this world-leading telematics technology provider to revamp our ChilliDrive app and promote safer driving habits among young drivers.

"Telematics technology has been a game-changer in the insurance industry, enabling us to better understand driving behaviour and provide more personalised insurance premiums based on each individual and their driving profiles.

"Finding affordable car insurance for young drivers can be a daunting task, but the revamped ChilliDrive app offers a solution that promotes responsible driving and allows young drivers to actively work towards reducing their insurance renewal premiums.”

AbbeyAutoline has partnered with one of the world’s leading telematics technology providers - Howden Driving Data - to revamp its ChilliDrive app aimed at helping young drivers reduce their car insurance premiums by becoming safer and more responsible road users. Pictured launching the partnership is Jon Law, managing director of Howden Driving Data and Alan McConnell, director of Analytics at AbbeyAutoline.

Howden Driving Data is part of Howden, a leading global insurance group that operates in 50 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, employing 14,500 people and handling $30bn of premium. Howden Driving Data’s technology is used to create and configure specialist insurance services while positively influencing driver behaviour and reducing claims costs.

Jon Law, managing director at Howden Driving Data, added: "Our collaboration with AbbeyAutoline has allowed us to harness the power of data science and AI to deliver personalised and timely feedback to every ChilliDrive app insured young driver, helping them to identify areas for improvement and become safer drivers.

“It has been an exciting partnership, and we are proud to see Northern Ireland’s leading insurance broker embrace telematics technology and taking steps to promote responsible driving among young drivers. We look forward to continuing to work together to enhance the ChilliDrive app and promote safe driving habits in Northern Ireland."

