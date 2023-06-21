Northern Ireland insurance broker, AbbeyAutoline has partnered with one of the world’s leading telematics technology providers to revamp its ChilliDrive app aimed at helping young drivers reduce their car insurance premiums by becoming safer and more responsible road users.

The ChilliDrive app has already helped thousands of young drivers across Northern Ireland and AbbeyAutoline’s collaboration with Howden Driving Data will see the introduction of state-of-the-art telematics technology to monitor driving behaviours.

Using data science and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, the ChilliDrive app automatically records the young driver’s every journey and provides feedback on driving habits such as speed, acceleration, braking, and cornering.

The data and coaching focuses on positively influencing driver behaviour by allowing young drivers to work towards becoming safer and more responsible drivers, which can result in lower car insurance premiums.

Alan McConnell, director of Analytics at AbbeyAutoline, said: "We're excited to partner with this world-leading telematics technology provider to revamp our ChilliDrive app and promote safer driving habits among young drivers.

"Telematics technology has been a game-changer in the insurance industry, enabling us to better understand driving behaviour and provide more personalised insurance premiums based on each individual and their driving profiles.

"Finding affordable car insurance for young drivers can be a daunting task, but the revamped ChilliDrive app offers a solution that promotes responsible driving and allows young drivers to actively work towards reducing their insurance renewal premiums.”

Pictured launching the partnership is Jon Law, managing director of Howden Driving Data and Alan McConnell, director of Analytics at AbbeyAutoline.

Howden Driving Data is part of Howden, a leading global insurance group that operates in 50 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, employing 14,500 people and handling $30bn of premium. Howden Driving Data’s technology is used to create and configure specialist insurance services while positively influencing driver behaviour and reducing claims costs.

Jon Law, managing director at Howden Driving Data, added: "Our collaboration with AbbeyAutoline has allowed us to harness the power of data science and AI to deliver personalised and timely feedback to every ChilliDrive app insured young driver, helping them to identify areas for improvement and become safer drivers.