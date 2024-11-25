ABP recognised in Northern Ireland environmental action report

The agrifood business ABP has been awarded Platinum in the 2024 Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award is the highest level that can be achieved in the survey and was presented at an event hosted by Business in the Community Northern Ireland in the Titanic Belfast recently. Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Minister Andrew Muir addressed guests at the event, highlighting the vital role of environmental and climate action in driving thriving businesses, advancing a circular economy, and safeguarding a sustainable future.

George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland said, “ABP is delighted to be awarded Platinum status in this long-standing and respected environmental benchmarking initiative. As a Business in the Community Climate Action Champion and a Climate Pledge Signatory we are committed to showing leadership in sustainability within our business and our sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an agrifood business we are working hard with our farmer suppliers on Scope 3 emissions. For example, PRISM 2030 is ABP’s data-driven initiative to improve the sustainability of red meat within the decade. We have been collaborating with 350 farmers in the UK and partnering with The Anderson Centre and Harper Adams University (HAU) to compile, analyse and interpret data on carbon footprints collected on-farm. Participating farmers receive analysis to implement best-practice recommendations and avail of expert advice to improve efficiencies and drive down emissions. Learnings are then shared across the supplier base and the wider industry.”

Pictures attached: from left Kieran Harding, Managing Director, BITC; Aine Murray Agriculture Sustainability Manager ABP and member of the BITC NI Business Action on Climate Steering Group; Grainne Long Chair of BITC Environmental Leadership Team and Aoibhin Cody, ABP Food Group.

Kieran Harding, Managing Director, BITC said: “The Survey is a self-disclosure exercise that offers organisations a way to be externally assessed and scored on their environmental efforts and performance. Participants are also able to avail of a gap analysis to help identify areas that need action and highlights where they are performing well as a comparison tool and a driver for improvement.”