Accelerate Action: a business insight event by BDO Northern Ireland

On Tuesday, March 4, leading accountancy and business advisory firm, BDO Northern Ireland, hosted 100 business leaders, changemakers and top expert panellists to discuss how to accelerate action in business in support of International Women’s Day.

In a venue to match the theme, Charles Hurst Land Rover, the event focused on driving forward action within the ESG agenda—pushing for faster progress in gender equality, social impact, environmental responsibility and sustainable leadership.

Hosted by Partner & Head of Audit at BDO NI, Laura Jackson, and Partner & Head of Tax at BDO NI Lorraine Nelson and compered by Nuala Murphy, the event featured expert panellists Maeve Monaghan, NOW Group Chief Executive, Ben Craig, Head of Partnerships & Business Development at Carbonfit, Lindsay Colton, Digital Transformation Manager at Terex and Corrina Crooks, Head of Youth Programmes at Co-Operation Ireland.

Together the panel outlined the impact of authentic collaboration within our businesses and externally working with suppliers and stakeholders. The message that true diversity and inclusion transcends sharing a workspace, it’s about integrating diverse perspectives and empowering every individual to contribute, whilst giving them the safe space to do so.

BDO NI Accelerate Action event at Charles Hurst

Amongst the many key takeaways of the morning, some stood out including how businesses can start small with implementing change; a meaningful conversation and inviting alternative viewpoints into a discussion can be the stepping stone to integrating true diversity.

Engaging with your own staff, customers and supply chain is key to understanding their viewpoints. As panellist Lindsay Colton said, when asked about the purpose of the firm and areas for development: “The view from the C-Suite is very different to that of the person on the shop floor.”

In addition, panellist Ben Craig underlined the importance of how measuring and reporting on company activity in the ESG space is important for these ongoing conversations and quoted: “What gets measured, gets done’. He also enforced that nothing drives change quicker than storytelling."

As well as business people in the room, students from Friends’ School Lisburn, Down High, Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University were in attendance to represent NI’s future leaders. A key mission for panellist, Corinna Crooks, is the importance and benefits of bringing young people into strategic conversations, namely how their perspectives can drive innovation and future success.

L-R BDO NI Managing Partner Brian Murphy, BDO NI Partner & Head of Audit, Laura Jackson, Paul Herriott, General Manager, Belfast Jaguar Land Rover and Lorraine Nelson, Partner & Head of Tax at BDO NI

Lastly, taking a key point from panellist Maeve Monaghan, was to look at your day-to-day business operations and identify if vendors, suppliers and partners you work with align with ethical practices and if there is room to make a real social/ environmental impact, focusing on your relationships and choices of suppliers as a result.