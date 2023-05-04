The Network is led by NIFDA, facilitated by Birnie Consultancy and supported by Invest Northern Ireland through its Collaborative Growth Programme.

With members from across the local Food and Drink sector including award-winning companies like White’s Oats, Mash Direct and Johnson Brothers, the Network will enable food & drink manufacturers to work collaboratively to share knowledge and best practice to improve productivity.

"The AFDM is a critical step in helping our food and beverage manufacturers stay competitive in the global marketplace,” said NIFDA executive director Michael Bell

“By adopting new technologies, manufacturers can improve their productivity, efficiency, and sustainability, and they can also create new jobs and opportunities for our economy.”

Dr Birnie, from Birnie Consultancy, echoed Michael’s thoughts: “The fact is, most food and drink manufacturers are unsure of their exact position on their digital transformation journey. That’s why we’re offering a free 4Manufacturing survey to each new member to help them identify digital transformational priorities.

"There will also be various learning opportunities including study tours and site visits to allow manufacturers to investigate new technologies and understand how they may be effective for their business.

“We will also be seeking funding opportunities to allow research into the effectiveness of different automation and digitization technologies in the Northern Irish food and drink manufacturing sector."

Niall Casey, Invest NI’s director of skills and competitiveness, explained: “We first supported the AFDM Network in its initial development phase in 2022 and it’s great to see it grow into a fully-fledged network with our continued support.

“The Network and the industry collaboration it supports is vital to ensuring the accelerated implementation of Industry 4.0 technology in one of NI’s key priority sectors. Through its innovative approach, it has the potential to contribute to an inclusive and sustainable improvement in productivity levels across NI’s food & drink sector.”

