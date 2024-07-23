Aer Lingus planes at Dublin Airport

​Aer Lingus pilots have voted to accept a pay increase in a move that will end a bitter industrial dispute which forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Members of the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (Ialpa) backed the 17.75% rise by a sizeable majority, with 85% of those returning ballots voting in favour.

The increase was recommended by Ireland's Labour Court, which intervened in the vexed stand-off between the pilots and the airline management.

Around 600 flights were cancelled during a two-week work-to-rule that began at the end of the June and also involved a full eight-hour walkout by pilots on June 29 .

Ialpa had already suspended its industrial action following the proposal from the Labour Court and pending the outcome of the ballot of members.

The union held information meetings for pilots last week ahead of the electronic ballot opening last Thursday. The ballot closed on Tuesday morning.

The new pay agreement runs to December 2026 .

Ialpa president Mark Tighe welcomed the deal.

"This is the greatest pay award seen in 30 years for Aer Lingus pilots," he said.

"Throughout negotiations, management were seeking work practice changes to fund our pay award.

"However, no work practice changes were conceded in this pay dispute, nor will they be in the future.

"Companies making significant profits must ensure that their employees' remuneration reflects the success of the company, and their salaries are protected from inflation."

He added: "It is disappointing that Aer Lingus did not conclude an agreement with Ialpa during the 22 months preceding the Labour Court recommendation.

"Ialpa believes that the industrial action which affected our passengers was wholly avoidable."