Aer Lingus Regional further strengthens its Belfast schedule with new service to the Isle of Man
Emerald Airlines, exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional services announces a new service linking Belfast City with the Isle of Man.
The new route will commence on April 24, operating four times per week, increasing to six weekly for the peak Summer season. Tickets are on sale now at www.aerlingus.com
Commenting on the announcement, Conor McCarthy, executive chairman at Emerald Airlines, said: “We are delighted to be bolstering our Belfast City schedule by adding a new link between Belfast and the Isle of Man. We look forward to continuing to grow our services, providing more options for those travelling to and from Belfast.”
With more flights and more choice for the travelling public, the airline is progressively bolstering its 2023 schedule, with over 2.5 million seats on sale, across 28 routes and 17 destinations in Ireland, UK, and Channel Islands.
Katy Best, commercial director at Belfast City Airport, explained: “This new service to Isle of Man will be the 13th Aer Lingus route from Belfast City Airport providing excellent choice for passengers this summer.
“The airline will also operate new routes to East Midlands, Jersey, Newcastle and Newquay. This is in addition to its existing services to Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Southampton.
“The first Aer Lingus flights operated by Emerald took off in March last year and we are very pleased with the performance and growth of the routes since then.”
Earlier this year, the airline reaffirmed its commitment to the UK, by adding 15,000+ seats across its existing network from Belfast. With more flights and more choice for the travelling public, the airline is progressively bolstering its Summer 2023 Schedule, adding 200,000+ extra seats this Summer from Belfast City Airport.
Recruitment is ongoing for the airline’s Belfast and Dublin bases, all vacancies can be found here.