In a heartfelt social media post shared on Tuesday, the team behind the popular venue announced the closure, marking the end of “10 incredible years” of serving the local community with high-quality, down-to-earth food and drink.

“After 10 incredible years, it’s time to say goodbye,” the message read. “We will be closing our doors for the final time on Sunday the 1st of June. “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of The Taphouse. What a journey it’s been — a decade of pints poured, plates shared, laughs echoed, and memories made. “We want to say a massive thank you to our amazing team, past and present, whose passion and hard work made The Taphouse the warm, welcoming place it became. And of course, to our loyal customers and local suppliers your support over the years has meant the world to us. “These are tough times for hospitality, and we encourage everyone to keep showing love to your favourite pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars. Every visit counts. “Though the doors of The Taphouse are closing, the spirit of what we built together will live on in every good meal, shared laugh, and local pint enjoyed elsewhere. “Thank you, and cheers to the memories.”

The news was met with sadness and shock across the local community, with over 200 comments pouring in on social media as patrons shared their fondest memories and well wishes. Many expressed gratitude for the role The TapHouse has played in local life, with one loyal customer writing, “An Enniskillen gem — it just won’t be the same without you.”