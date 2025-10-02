After 12 years, popular Belfast indoor inflatable park shuts as company cites soaring insurance, energy and labour expenses however is 'reviewing exciting new opportunities for the site'

By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 18:03 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 18:33 BST
Indoor adventure company We Are Vertigo has closed its last remaining site in Belfast, located at the Newtownbreda Industrial Estate.
Indoor adventure company We Are Vertigo has closed its last remaining site in Belfast, located at the Newtownbreda Industrial Estate. Credit Facebook
Popular indoor inflatable park at Newtownbreda shuts with immediate effect as company cites soaring insurance, energy and labour expenses

Indoor adventure company We Are Vertigo has closed its last remaining site in Belfast, located at the Newtownbreda Industrial Estate.

Despite the website claiming ‘closed for maintenance’, the popular inflatable park shut its doors with immediate effect on Tuesday, bringing an end to the company's operations in the city.

A spokesperson said the closure follows a strategic review that highlighted “prohibitive, rising costs” including insurance, energy, labour, and rates.

Indoor adventure company We Are Vertigo has closed its last remaining site in Belfast, located at the Newtownbreda Industrial Estateplaceholder image
Indoor adventure company We Are Vertigo has closed its last remaining site in Belfast, located at the Newtownbreda Industrial Estate
“We’ve had 12 years of success delivering cutting-edge, world class entertainment facilities, jobs, choice and value as part of a multimillion-pound investment,” the company said in a statement.

“However, following a strategic review of our business which noted the prohibitive, rising costs of doing business including insurance, energy, labour costs and rates, we have taken the decision to consolidate our interests elsewhere while also reviewing exciting new opportunities for the site.”

While the Newtownbreda site has ceased operations, We Are Vertigo said it is exploring new opportunities for the location and consolidating its business interests elsewhere.

It is believed around 90 people are currently employed throughout the complex.

