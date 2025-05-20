Meat Wagon in Belfast city centre shuts down just over a year after opening, citing ‘exorbitant rates, rising wages, increasing product costs’

A Belfast city centre barbecue restaurant that launched with fanfare and a distinctive marketing campaign has announced its closure just over a year after opening.

Meat Wagon, a spin-off of the popular Stix & Stones restaurant group, opened in February 2024 on Wellington Place. The venue gained attention for promoting its launch using a repurposed RUC Land Rover, which toured the city in a high-profile campaign. The diner-style eatery, known for its slow-cooked meats and American-inspired barbecue menu, created around 20 full- and part-time jobs at its peak.

However, in a statement posted on social media on Monday, the team behind Meat Wagon confirmed the restaurant’s closure, citing industry-wide financial challenges.

It stated: “After much reflection, we’ve made the tough decision to close Meat Wagon. This move comes in response to ongoing pressures in our industry - exorbitant rates, rising wages, increasing product costs, and the broader challenges facing hospitality today."

Jointly owned by John Trainor and Joanne Mulligan, the post highlighted a focus on other venues within the Stix & Stones group with an aim to redeploy affected staff wherever possible.

The post added: “To adapt and streamline our business model, we’re focusing our efforts on other venues within our group. Our priority is to support our team during this transition, and we’re working to redistribute staff to our other businesses.

“We’re deeply grateful to our loyal customers and our hard working crew for making Meat Wagon such a special place. Thank you for all the memories and support.”

The team hinted that new developments may be on the horizon, signing off with, “Stay tuned for what’s next – we’re not done yet.”