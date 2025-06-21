One of Belfast’s most cherished social institutions, Lavery’s, has bid a heartfelt farewell to its historic public and back bars after more than a century of serving the city.

Established in 1918, Lavery’s is Belfast’s oldest family-owned pub and a cornerstone of the city’s nightlife. This week, the team behind the legendary bar took to social media to announce the closure of its ground-floor public and back bars — but only temporarily, as major renovations are set to breathe new life into the iconic space.

In an emotional post, Lavery’s paid tribute to the two bars that have seen it all: “After over 100 years of shifting styles, rowdy nights, lock-ins, laughter, and lives lived, we’re saying farewell (for now) to one of the most iconic corners of Lavery’s. Through the decades, the Public & Back Bar have been the beating heart of the pub hosting everything from live music to late-night debates, first dates to final rounds.

“The Public Bar, established in 1918, is the original hub of Lavery’s. Whether it was a pre-match pint, a midweek ramble, or a night of live local music, the Public Bar has always been more than just a pub—it’s been a living, breathing piece of Belfast.

“The Back Bar has long been home to some of the city’s most interesting characters. It’s welcomed punks, hippies, stoners, artists, musicians, misfits and mavericks. A true symbol of counterculture and creative freedom—a space where the rules were always a little looser, and the craic a little weirder (in the best possible way).

“Whether you came in for a beer, a gig, a deep chat, or a good seat for the match — the Back Bar always had room for you.

“It’s been our heart for over a century. But even the strongest heart needs a jolt now and then.”

Despite the sentimental send-off, Lavery’s made clear this is not the end, but the beginning of a new chapter: “We’re breathing fresh energy into the ground floor with a full renovation, and we’ll be sharing more in the months ahead. For now, we raise a glass to what came before – and to what comes next.

“If you’re standing still, you’re moving backwards!

“p.s. it's business as usual across the rest of the building, the pool room, middle floor & The Woodworkers are all unaffected by the renovations.”

