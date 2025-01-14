Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fermanagh-based manufacturer, RE-KKUR has secured a £3.75m funding package to accelerate growth by investing in new product development and enhancing production facilities.

RE-KKUR is a leader in the plaster bead market, developing and manufacturing innovative products using recyclate PVC for the construction sector.

The business now produces almost 10 million metres of plastic building products per year and employs 35 people. All Rekkur’s products are made from its own recycled plastic, RE-22, a versatile raw material, putting the business at the forefront of construction sustainability.

Having availed of a series of debt funding rounds from Whiterock totaling nearly £1 million over the past decade, the latest funding package of £3.75m is comprised of equity investment from Whiterock’s Growth Capital Fund and debt finance from the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland also managed by Whiterock. This funding will enable RE-KKUR to make a significant investment into its production facilities.

Using newly installed bespoke extrusion lines with high-speed tooling, RE-KKUR is scaling production to more than 25 million meters of plastic building products per year and increasing recyclate production to over 5,000 tonnes annually.

Vincent McCoy, managing director at RE-KKUR, said: “The demand for homegrown, sustainable products within the construction industry is growing and RE-KKUR is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation.

"The investment from Whiterock enables us to grow our production capabilities, helping to create more jobs and develop an export market from our base in Fermanagh.”

Whiterock has been operating in Northern Ireland for more than 10 years and has managed more than £225m across five funds and to date has deployed in excess of £130m, which has leveraged over £100m of further funding from other funders.

Owned by a local senior management team, Whiterock has provided debt funding to over 150 SMEs based in Northern Ireland through The Growth Loan Fund I and II, The Growth Finance Fund and the Investment Fund for NI.

Speaking about the new investment, Chris Trotter, investment director at Whiterock, added: “We are pleased to be further investing in RE-KKUR as they meet increasing market demand for eco-friendly construction products.

"Whiterock look forward to helping the team reach their next milestones by increasing production and supporting their product development pipeline.”

RE-KKUR uses recycled PVC plastic which is supplied through its materials partner and subsidiary Jaguar Polymers.