Ulster University has revealed its newly expanded campus at the Cathedral Quarter in Belfast.

The new building, which opened for the 2022/23 academic year, adds 75,000 sq. m. of campus space, making it one of the largest higher education capital builds in Europe.Accommodating over 15,000 students and staff, the building fully occupies its 2.4-acre site, bounded by York Street and Frederick Street, and is connected by a new pedestrian bridge to the existing University buildings across the street. The building features over 300 learning spaces, a two-storey library and nine catering outlets arranged around five atria.

The design reflects Ulster University’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement and also supports the wider masterplan for the Belfast region, which has already seen an estimated £1.4 billion investment in its wider regeneration.

Commencing in 2014, Scott Tallon Walker Architects (STW), one of Ireland’s leading architecture and urban design company’s, led the Sacyr contractor design team in developing Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ lead exemplar design through detail design to construction and completion.

Working closely with White Ink Architects, Murphy Facades and The Paul Hogarth Company as sub-consultants, the design took its architectural inspiration from the surrounding hills of Belfast with the stepped building form, 11 stories over a twin basement at its highest, adding 75,000 sq. m. of additional campus space.

An internal ‘campus’ of pedestrian routes and publicly accessible spaces allows the new building to be integrated with the surrounding streets making the new university feel like part of the city. The completed building achieves a BREEAM Excellent rating, one of the leading sustainability credentials in the market.

Rebecca Ryan, project director at STW, said: “We are proud to have led the contractor’s design team in the delivery of this innovative, sustainable campus building that, not only aligns with Ulster University’s ambitions but also contributes to the further development of the surrounding urban fabric.

“I would like to thank our team for its effort and commitment, working for over seven years to complete this project that will leave a lasting legacy in the heart of Belfast.”

