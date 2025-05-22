Gavan Morris, international business director, AG Barr

As A.G Barr celebrates its 150th anniversary, the iconic soft drinks business is marking the milestone year with a renewed commercial push across its key brands - BOOST, IRN-BRU, Rubicon, and Funkin Cocktails - in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Founded in Scotland in 1875, AG Barr has grown into a FTSE 250-listed company with a turnover of over £420 million (€500m), operating across 40 global markets and employing nearly 1,000 people at seven UK locations. With a new CEO joining in July 2024 and a new COO in January this year, the company is well positioned for continued growth.

Despite industry-wide pressures, A.G Barr reported record turnover for the year ending January 2025 - up 5.1% year-on-year - driven by strong brand performance, innovation, and international growth.

A.G. Barr’s international business director, Gavan Morris - who also brings years of sales and marketing experience from his time at C&C Group - is focused on driving continued growth for the business.

“We’ve experienced significant international expansion in recent years, but the island of Ireland remains a key strategic priority for us. It’s our largest market outside of Great Britain, and the growth potential across both soft drinks and alcohol has never been greater,” said Gavan.

BOOST: Energised and focused

A.G Barr acquired BOOST in late 2022 and has since doubled down on brand investment across the Irish market. This includes a major focus on the ‘There’s a BOOST for That’ campaign and ongoing retail activations.

“The popularity of the brand in Northern Ireland is phenomenal,” said Gavan. “BOOST is number 2 in the energy, sport and ice coffee categories*.”

“BOOST is a brand that resonates deeply with consumers here, especially in the value energy segment. We’ve invested significantly post-acquisition, and we’re excited about what’s to come.”, commented Gavan.

IRN-BRU: Doubling down on momentum

Sales of IRN-BRU rose 6.4% last year, with double-digit growth in England, and strong resonance across new audiences thanks to limited-edition NPD (Raspberry Ripple and Wild Berry Slush) and a record-breaking TikTok ad campaign – Mannschaft - the most viewed UK soft drinks post in 2024.

“IRN-BRU is a brand with legendary status and now growing rapidly outside of Scotland,” Gavan added. “We’re investing further in brand awareness activity in Ireland this year to build on that momentum.”

Over 1 million samples are planned for distribution in 2025 as part of a major consumer trial initiative.

Rubicon: A £100m powerhouse

Rubicon has seen remarkable growth, doubling in size over the past four years to become a £100 million brand. The company is backing the brand with a £6m media spend in 2025, double the previous year.

Rubicon Spring is the No.1 Flavoured Sparkling Water in the UK**. The brand is the fastest-growing OFC (Other Flavoured Carbonate)^ and Energy brand in its category.

On the back of this success, Rubicon has just unveiled the new Rubicon Spring Vits range of drinks.

Gavan said: “Consumers are increasingly looking for smarter soft drink choices that don’t compromise on taste. By offering a delicious product with added health benefits, we can attract more people to the functional water category.

"Our new Spring Vits range stands out by delivering 100% of the recommended daily intake of a multivitamin blend—something no other brand offers. Plus, it’s packed with the bold fruit flavours Rubicon is famous for.

“Rubicon is one of the most dynamic brands in the UK market, and we believe that consumers on the island of Ireland are only beginning to see what it can do. We’re backing it with serious investment.”

Funkin Cocktails: Shaking up the future of social drinking

Funkin is the UK’s No. 1 Cocktail Brand and continues to play a strategic role in A.G Barr’s premium alcohol portfolio. While the on-trade sector has faced pressure, Funkin remains well positioned to respond to the growing trend toward at-home mixology and lower-alcohol socialising.

“Funkin isn’t immune to the same pressures affecting the wider hospitality sector, but the brand remains strong, relevant, and well-loved,” Gavan said. “We see opportunity in adapting to the shift in social habits and premium drinking occasions.”

A legacy of growth – and the next 150 years

This year’s activity comes as AG Barr marks 150 years in business.

The company will launch a limited-edition Birthday Cake flavour from the Barr Family range and run its largest-ever on-pack promotion in partnership with the soon-to-be released Hollywood blockbuster, Jurassic World Rebirth.