Leading paving and building product manufacturer AG has officially opened a new factory in Fivemiletown, following a major £3m investment.

The business has been an industry leader in hard landscaping and building solutions for over 60 years, providing world class products and services for a wide range of commercial and domestic projects throughout the UK and Ireland.

As part of a wider consolidation of its sales and administration functions, AG has closed its Dungannon site where manufacturing ceased more than a year ago. The former Dungannon Outside Room is to be replaced with a new retail facility within JP Corrys in Dromore. There have been no redundancies, with staff being offered relocation options within the business.

Stephen Acheson, CEO, said: “We are delighted to unveil this brand-new factory at our Fivemiletown site. We have experienced unprecedented demand for our products over the past few years in both commercial and domestic sectors. This new facility will significantly increase our production capacity allowing us to produce more products to keep up with demand levels - helping us to satisfy new and existing customers.

The new factory will produce a wide range of flagstones for customers throughout Ireland and the UK.”

The firm has invested in state-of-the-art technology to increase performance efficiency, improve health and safety and reduce its carbon footprint.

Stephen added: “At AG we remain committed to producing the best products for all our customers. Our continued investment in facilities and new technology will ensure continued quality, higher productivity, and improved energy efficiency. We have expanded our product portfolio whilst maintaining our determination to always manufacture products that are better, faster and safer.”

