Established 60 years ago as Acheson & Glover Limited, and now known as AG, the firm is a third generation family-owned business which now employs more than 230 people at eight locations across the UK and Ireland including Dungannon, Fivemiletown, Toome and Londonderry.

The innovative specialist building products company won the Best Branding and Positioning Campaign for AG’s latest ground breaking product, Enduur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enduur is the most advanced concrete technology ever created by AG, delivering an impressive range of product enhancements from increased strength, durability, and UV resistance to a lower carbon footprint and advanced hydrophobic performance.

Led by head of marketing Ross Telford, the team launched an integrated campaign across digital and traditional media including innovative, sharply focused content aimed to showcase the unique benefits of Enduur.

Ross said: “We are thrilled to win ‘Best Branding and Positioning’ at the Construction Marketing Awards UK. AG is committed to ensuring we always deliver on our core values of innovation and quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This award acknowledges the team’s hard work, passion and skill.”

Highlighting the huge commitment to developing Enduur, Stephen Acheson, chief executive officer at AG, added: “Enduur represents several years of research, development and extensive testing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The team worked incredibly hard to showcase its unique benefits and we are extremely proud to receive this prestigious award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad