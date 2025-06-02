'AI will drive the next wave of opportunity and growth for our customers': New centre will be led by Belfast director who was recently recognised as Microsoft Ireland’s Power Woman of the Year
Kainos, the Belfast-headquartered digital technology company, has launched a Microsoft AI Centre of Excellence, (AI CoE) marking a strategic step in deepening its longstanding partnership with Microsoft. Extending the £10 million investment into Kainos’ Artificial Intelligence (AI) offerings announced in 2023, the dedicated AI CoE will bring together expertise from across Kainos’ 250-strong AI and Data practice - including data scientists, machine learning engineers, and AI governance specialists. Its focus: to help customers design, deploy and scale AI solutions built on Microsoft’s most advanced technologies. This strategic investment builds on a decade-long track record of applying artificial intelligence to complex challenges in highly regulated, mission-critical environments, including the UK Ministry of Defence, National Crime Agency, leading European banks, and national healthcare providers.
The initiative is being led by Belfast mum and AI expert Ruth McGuinness from Kainos, recently recognised as Microsoft Ireland Power Woman of the Year, and a leader in AI implementation in complex and regulated environments.
“AI will drive the next wave of opportunity and growth for our customers,” said Ruth McGuinness, director of the Microsoft AI Centre of Excellence at Kainos.
“As demand grows for sophisticated solutions like task-based copilots and multi-step AI agents, the AI CoE will work with our customers to deliver these with speed, scale, and trust - underpinned by deep Microsoft expertise and leading technologies.”
The launch follows Kainos’s recent designation as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner - one of the first organisations in the UK and Ireland to earn this new recognition for advanced capability in Microsoft’s unified data platform. Combined with its established leadership in Microsoft Business Applications, these milestones reinforce Kainos’ commitment to delivering the full breadth of Microsoft technologies.
Henrique Moniz de Aragão, head of data & AI at Microsoft UK, added: “Kainos has been a standout partner for Microsoft for over 20 years - with a strong track record of delivering impactful AI solutions for customers across public and private sectors.
“As a two-time Microsoft AI Partner of the Year and now a Fabric Featured Partner, their deep expertise makes Kainos an ideal partner to help organisations turn AI ambition into real results. We’re excited to collaborate with Ruth and the team to help organisations achieve more through the power of AI.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.