AIB and Young Enterprise NI collaborate to build entrepreneurial skills of next generation

A new partnership between leading bank AIB and Young Enterprise Northern Ireland is set to empower young people across the region with greater commercial awareness and entrepreneurial skills to drive the next generation of business leaders.

AIB is supporting two of Young Enterprise NI’s flagship programmes that will impact hundreds of children in schools in every part of Northern Ireland.

They include Our World which is delivered to 10–11 year-olds in primary schools where they get the opportunity to explore local and global trade, while encouraging creativity, teamwork, and a focus on sustainability.

Meanwhile, AIB NI will also partner with Young Enterprise on its Project Business programme in post-primary schools, empowering 13–15-year-olds by deepening their understanding of business, economics, and sustainability, and preparing them for the world of work and enterprise.

A unique feature of both initiatives is the involvement of business volunteers, including AIB NI colleagues, who will share their real-world knowledge and experience directly with students in the classroom.

This hands-on approach helps students connect classroom learning to real business challenges and opportunities.

Carol Fitzsimons MBE, CEO of Young Enterprise NI, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome AIB NI as a programme partner. Their commitment to supporting young people at this crucial stage in their education and fostering entrepreneurial skills aligns perfectly with our mission.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in preparing young people for success in a global economy, while promoting sustainability and responsible business practices.

“We live in a rapidly changing world that places evolving demands on our young people as they enter the world of work or take steps into their own journey as an entrepreneur.

“Together, we can ensure that more students across Northern Ireland are equipped with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in this environment.”

Donna Armstrong, Head of Consumer Support Services at AIB added: “AIB NI is proud to support Young Enterprise NI’s work in inspiring the next generation of business leaders and employees.

“We are so excited to join our colleagues as we go into schools over the coming months. By investing in enterprise education at both primary and post-primary levels, we are helping to build a brighter, more sustainable future for our communities.”