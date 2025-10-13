AIB launches ‘Let’s Talk Co-Ownership’ branch series to help homebuyers take their next step

AIB NI will be visiting branches across the country as part of its ‘Let’s Talk Co-Ownership’ series, a new initiative of drop-in sessions designed to support homebuyers across Northern Ireland

Running throughout October and November, the initiative will see AIB’s local mortgage team join forces with Co-Ownership specialists to provide tailored, in-person guidance for anyone.

Speaking about the upcoming events, Roisin Keenan, AIB’s Head of Business NI said:

“Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions people make, and our ‘Let’s Talk Co-Ownership’ sessions are designed to make that journey a little easier. Our local mortgage teams will be on hand to answer questions, explain the process, and help customers understand how Co-Ownership could work for them.

These sessions are a great way to get clear, friendly advice from people who understand the local market and its challenges and want to help you take the next step towards owning your home.”

The ‘Let’s Talk Co-Ownership’ series reinforces AIB’s commitment to helping customers access the right support at every stage of their home-buying journey, combining expert advice, local knowledge, and a personal touch to guide more people into home ownership across Northern Ireland.

