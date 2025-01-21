Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following on from last year’s sell out success, AIB NI has once again partnered with early talent experts Workplus to hold a special event for young people, parents and career changers during NI Apprenticeship Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bank already has a strong early talent culture and is looking to build on this further in Northern Ireland in 2025 through apprenticeships.

There are currently a number of apprenticeship opportunities in AIB NI across branch, retail, ubsiness and mortgage areas. To view these and the dozens of other opportunities across a range of sectors, visit workplus.app

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Gillan, head of retail and Northern Ireland at AIB said: “Partnering with Workplus underscores our dedication to supporting early talent in Northern Ireland. Last year’s open night was a tremendous success, and we’re excited to build on that momentum – this year’s event promises even more insights and opportunities.”

Caleb Didrichsen is an apprentice with AIB NI

“Apprenticeships offer a fantastic starting point for anyone considering a career in banking. They provide hands-on learning, mentoring from experienced professionals, and a pathway to academic achievement, all while contributing meaningfully to the workforce.”

The AIB NI Open Night event will take place at the AIB NI Head Office, Ann Street, Belfast, on Tuesday, February 4 at 5pm. The event is free to attend and will include information on the apprenticeship roles available, talks from senior members of AIB NI, interviews with current apprentices, and guidance on the application process. To register, visit Eventbrite here.

Applications for AIB NI’s apprenticeship opportunities can be made through Workplus – applications are currently open until February 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Marshall, community manager of Workplus, which is partnering with AIB NI to promote its opportunities, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with AIB NI. Their commitment to nurturing talent is evident in the variety of apprenticeship roles they offer, spanning key areas of the business.

"This event is a chance for attendees to see first-hand how apprenticeships can open doors to fulfilling careers while contributing to one of Northern Ireland’s leading organisations.”

Caleb Didrichsen, who is an apprentice with AIB NI, said: “My apprenticeship at AIB has been a fantastic experience. From day one, I’ve been encouraged to take on meaningful responsibilities that have boosted my confidence and understanding of banking.

"The balance of working with supportive colleagues and attending university each week has been ideal for applying what I learn in real-time. I’d recommend this path to anyone ready to jumpstart their career.”