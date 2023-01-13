Tyrone-based construction company, Mac Zero, has just completed the build and installation of a modular office building for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland at its Lisburn headquarters.

Commissioned just four months ago by Air Ambulance, the space accommodates seven members of the team across the administration, finance, fundraising and marketing functions.

From the initial design phase, through to the delivery of the final product, the 120 sq ft modular building was manufactured by the Mac Zero team.

Breige Mulholland and Conor McAvoy

Founded by siblings, Conor McAvoy and Órla McAvoy Corr, Mac Zero is committed to excellence and sustainability, and the project delivery exceeded the expectations of Breige Mulholland, head of operations and finance at Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, who oversaw the project and was impressed by the ease of installation and short time frame.

“The process of working with Mac Zero for the provision of our new modular building could not have been easier. The team are experts in their field and made the transition from the initial brief to the delivery of requirements simple,” said Breige.

“Our previous office accommodation was no longer meeting our needs. We had outgrown it and really did require better facilities for the team. Although not a complex brief, what we envisaged was a modern space with high ceilings and space for the team.

“Mac Zero guided us through the entire process and delivered a state-of-the-art office space fully equipped with a bathroom, kitchen and reception area within the agreed time frame and on budget. We are delighted with our bright, airy, spacious and modern office building.”

From the initial brief to delivery, the project took approximately eight weeks, and the Air Ambulance team is now settled into its new surroundings.

Conor McAvoy, co-founder at Mac Zero Modular Buildings, explained: “We were keen to assist the Air Ambulance as we’re well aware of the incredible and lifesaving service that the Air Ambulance provides to all communities in Northern Ireland.

“The modular office building, which the Air Ambulance is leasing on a long-term contract, was manufactured using micro rib insulated external panelling with UPVC, double glazed windows. We also dry-lined and painted the office building in keeping with the Air Ambulance’s branding. We completed a full data fit-out to deliver Grade A office space, and the building is fully equipped with everything the staff could possibly need including a stand-alone gas boiler heating system for extra comfort.

“We’re delighted that the Air Ambulance team is now at home in their new surroundings.”

In 2023, Mac Zero has confirmed a further commitment to Air Ambulance NI, with the company pledging to raise funds for the charity at a number of events, including participating in the Belfast Marathon.

Modular offices, such as Mac Zero’s building for Air Ambulance NI, are sustainable and cost-effective, making them a smart choice for businesses and organisations that require new, modern space.

