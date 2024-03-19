Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of its 25th anniversary later this month, Aircoach has announced it is boosting its direct services between Belfast City Centre and Dublin Airport and City each day.

The company, Ireland’s leading private bus and coach operator, will run an additional eight express services on the 705X route from Sunday, March 24.

The enhanced connectivity means Aircoach now offers the most services of any coach operator between Dublin and Belfast.

Pictured is Kim Swan, managing director of Aircoach

The company has also announced it is introducing a new stop at Maghera on its popular 705X Express route between Londonderry and Belfast International Airport, Dublin Airport, and Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

The introduction of the additional Belfast/Dublin express services means passengers will be able to avail of 17 coach journeys each way, each day. Advance booking for the new services is now open online at www.aircoach.ie and on the Aircoach app. Adult ticket prices for journeys between Belfast City and Dublin Airport/City start at £12, with passengers able to avail of the best value fares, special offers, and a guaranteed seat by reserving online in advance.

There is further good news for passengers across Mid Ulster, with the introduction of a new stop at Maghera on the popular Aircoach 705X express service.

Passengers will now be able to board coaches on the 705X route opposite the Maghera Park and Ride facility on the Glenshane Road for direct onward travel to Belfast International Airport, Dublin Airport, and Dublin’s O’Connell Street. Passengers will also be able to disembark the 705X service at Maghera Park and Ride.

Kim Swan, managing director of Aircoach, said: “Aircoach is committed to ensuring connectivity for local people and visitors across this island by providing reliable, convenient, and cost-effective public transport options. The introduction of these additional services between Belfast and Dublin means we are enhancing that vital connectivity and choice for passengers and that Aircoach is now providing the widest array of vital services between these two key cities and their airports.

“I am also delighted we can now offer the first Maghera stop for Aircoach on our popular 705X route. Passengers in the Mid Ulster area can now benefit from a direct route to the main airports and cities on this island, and onwards if they wish, through our extensive coach network. Both of these developments mark a significant milestone for Aircoach as we reinforce our position as Ireland’s favourite coach operator ahead of our 25th anniversary later this month.”