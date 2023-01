The new Aircoach service connecting Londonderry to Belfast International Airport, Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre has hit the road.

The launch of the new 705X service follows the acquisition of the well-known north west based passenger transport company, Airporter by Aircoach last year.

The acquisition included the former Airporter base at Springtown Industrial Estate in the city and the transfer of all Airporter drivers and operational staff to Aircoach to service the new timetable and route.

The new service brings a range of new benefits for customers including: Routes running seven days a week beginning at 01:05am daily; Stops at Foyleside Coach Park, Drumahoe Park and Ride, Belfast International Airport, Belfast City Centre, Dublin Airport and O’Connell Street; reduced fares between Londonderry and Belfast International Airport by up to £13 based on a return fare; as well as contactless payment, free wi-fi onboard, the Aircoach Advantage loyalty program and flexible booking options.

The new service also means that people travelling from the north west will now be able to arrive at Dublin Airport for early morning flights to the likes of key European destinations and major US cities. Tickets can be purchased online or on board through a contactless payment system.

Dervla McKay, managing director of Aircoach, said: “We are thrilled to launch the new service that will further improve airport connectivity for those in the north west, reducing fares for passengers and enabling them to avail of early morning flights at the two main airports on the island of Ireland. It will be a game changer for passengers travelling to and from the region.

“Since our acquisition announcement last year, we have been blown away with the response from local people and are excited to now finally see our iconic blue and orange Aircoach on North West roads.

“Aircoach is fully committed to this region, and we look forward to ensuring that it is connected to major travel hubs, improving the attractiveness of the area as a place in which to visit, work and invest.”

To book tickets or view the timetable, visit www.aircoach.ie.

