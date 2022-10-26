Aircoach has acquired the passenger transport company, Airporter, which will connect Londonderry to Belfast International Airport, Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre.

The acquisition includes the Airporter base at the Springtown Industrial Estate and the transfer across of all Airporter drivers and operational staff to Aircoach to service the new timetable and route.

The new service which launches in the coming weeks, brings a range of new benefits for customers including: Routes running seven days a week beginning at 01:15am daily; Stops at Foyleside Coach Park, Drumahoe Park and Ride, Belfast International Airport, Belfast City Centre, Dublin Airport and O’Connell Street; Reduced fares between Londonderry and Belfast International Airport by up to £13 based on a return fare.

The new service also means that travellers from the North West will now be able to arrive at Dublin Airport for early morning flights to the likes of key European destinations and major US cities.

Dervla McKay, managing director of Aircoach, said: “Today’s announcement marks a milestone for Aircoach with the creation of an all-island service for the first time.

"This has been made possible with the acquisition of Airporter, a company which has served customers so well for over 25 years to and from the NW. The deal marks a great step forward for Aircoach and we look forward to launching the new route in due course.

“We’re privileged to be Ireland’s leading transport operator, bringing people to work, students to university, reuniting families and bringing new visitors to our cities from all around the world. This new route is a major addition for those in the NW as it will enhance connectivity for thousands more tourists and visitors.

“The service will further transform airport connectivity for those in the region, reducing fares for passengers and enabling them to avail of early morning flights at the two main airports on the island of Ireland.

“The progress on the completion of the A6 is improving travel time and increasing the viability of this route like never before. Aircoach is committed to ensuring that the North West is connected to major travel and economic hubs to improve the attractiveness of the region as a place in which to invest.”

