The new Aircoach service in the north west is expected to launch in December.

It follows the acquisition of the North West passenger based transport company, Airporter, by Ireland’s leading private bus and coach operator, Aircoach.

Aircoach made the announcement at an event in the Bishops Gate Hotel, which was attended by business leaders, local elected representatives and invited guests.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, chief executive of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, Anna Doherty and Managing Director of Aircoach, Dervla McKay spoke at the event.

The introduction of Aircoach to the region will bring a range of new benefits for customers including:

Routes running seven days a week including departures to meet early morning flights.Stops at Foyleside Coach Park, Drumahoe Park and Ride, Belfast International Airport, Belfast City Centre, Dublin Airport and O’Connell Street.Reduced fares between Londonderry and Belfast International Airport by up to £13 based on a return fare.

The new service means that travellers from the North West will now be able to arrive at Dublin Airport for early morning flights to key European destinations and major US cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new north west Aircoach service is expected to launch in December

Dervla McKay, managing director of Aircoach said: “Since we announced the acquisition a few weeks ago, we have been blown away by the local support and the anticipation around the launch of our new service.

“The new service will further transform airport connectivity for those in the region, reducing fares for passengers and enabling them to avail of early morning flights at the two main airports on the island of Ireland. It will be a game changer for passengers travelling to and from the North West city region and is going to open the region up to more visitors.

“It is great to have support of local businesses. Aircoach is fully committed to ensuring that the North West is connected to major travel and economic hubs to improve the attractiveness of the region as a place in which to live, work and invest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad